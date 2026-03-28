Former ES Medialdea faints midway through his speech in ‘solidarity walk’ for Rodrigo Duterte

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 March) — Former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, a close friend of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, fainted midway through his speech during the Solidarity Walk event for the former leader’s 81st birthday at Rizal Park along San Pedro Street on Saturday.

The 74-year old Medialdea was on stage addressing the crowd of supporters when he suddenly stopped, appeared to lose his balance, and struggled to walk.

Responders from Davao City Central 911 immediately attended to the former secretary, who was taken off stage on a wheelchair and brought inside an ambulance.

Former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea (on a wheelchair) on his way to the hospital in Davao City during the “solidarity walk” for former President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, 28 March 2026, Duterte’s 81st birthday. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

Former Budget secretary Wendel Avisado told MindaNews that Medialdea was in stable condition but was brought to Davao Doctors Hospital for a “routine check-up.”

He said Medialdea, who is suffering from a heart ailment, became emotional during the event.

Avisado and Medialdea both served in the cabinet of former President Duterte.

Medialdea accompanied Duterte when he was arrested and brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 11, 2025, and represented him during his first appearance before the Pre-Trial Chamber on March 14.

Several supporters joined the march on Saturday, which started along Roxas Avenue, passing through CM Recto St. en route to San Pedro Street.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go recalled that while assisting Duterte, Medialdea was taken to a hospital in the Netherlands.

“Pag abot niya ngadto (Netherlands), gidala si Secretary Medialdea, kay gi-atake sya. (When they arrived there, Secretary Medialdea was rushed to the hospital after suffering an attack),” he said.

He said the security detail of the former President called and reported that Medialdea’s eyes had turned pale after passing out.

“Gibutangan syag pacemaker ngadto, mao nato siguro to karon medyo edaran naman gud 74 years old na pud si Secretary Medialdea (He was implanted with a pacemaker there. Secretary Medialdea is now 74 years old),” he said.

Medialdea, who appeared before the Pre-Trial Chamber 1 on March 14, 2025 while the former President spoke via video from his detention facility, suffered a fainting spell and was rushed to a hospital in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 18, 2025, after falling ill at the ICC detention center. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)