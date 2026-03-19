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FACT CHECK | ‘Walang Pasok Advisory’ page spreads misleading class suspension claims

By  Fact Check

|  March 19, 2026 - 10:37 pm

A Facebook page named “Walang Pasok Advisory” has been posting claims that classes are suspended nationwide on certain days. This is misleading and there are no official announcements from the Department of Education or any local government supporting these claims.

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MindaNews fact checked this page because it has been posting unverified suspension announcements that may mislead the public or cause confusion online. The page and its content are misleading, with links leading to unrelated sites instead.

The page was originally created on November 2, 2023 as “Francesca M 0fficial” and renamed to Walang Pasok Advisory on July 28, 2024. As of March 19, 2026, it has around 38k likes and 55k followers.

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A screenshot of the posts of the page.

The page presents its posts in a format similar to government advisories, which may lead readers to believe that the information is legitimate. However, there are no official announcements from the Department of Education (DepEd) or local government units (LGUs) confirming the nationwide suspensions being claimed.

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Aside from questionable claims, the page also includes links in its captions, often formatted as lists of places where classes are supposedly suspended. This presentation can make the information appear detailed and legitimate.

A review of these links shows that some redirect to a shopping website, while others use shortened URLs through Bitly, a tool that converts long links into shorter ones. While this makes links easier to share, it also hides the real destination, which can make misleading or suspicious websites appear legitimate.

The page does not clearly show who is behind it and does not provide verifiable sources for its claims. Because of this, along with the use of unclear links and unverified posts, its information should be treated with caution and cross-checked with official sources.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has also issued a statement urging the public not to follow or share unverified information circulating on social media. It stressed the importance of relying only on official sources.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Norielle Tonong / DOrSU Intern)

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MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.

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