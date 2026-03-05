FACT CHECK | Viral quote card claiming ‘UAE Sheikha’ backed Duterte over ICC case is fake

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 March) – A social media quote card circulating on Facebook claims that a “Sheikha Miyah Khalifa” of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has called on the world not to forget the alleged “biased trial” of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid tensions in the Middle East.

The quote card is fake because it attributes a statement to a person who does not exist and uses the photo of a Lebanese media personality falsely presented as an Emirati royal.

MindaNews fact-checked this because the post attempts to frame supposed international royal support for Duterte amid discussions surrounding his ICC case, which may mislead readers into believing that a member of a royal family in the Gulf has publicly taken a position on the matter.

First posted on March 3 at 11:08 PM by the page “Duterte Supporter 3r1t4s Copium News,” the supposed “Sheikha” in the quote card is made to say:

“Because of the ongoing crisis and rising tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, global attention has understandably shifted away from the trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court. However, as a Sheikha of the United Arab Emirates and a supporter of President Duterte, I urge everyone not to lose focus on what we believe to be an unjust and biased proceeding. Regardless of international conflicts and political developments, we must remain attentive, informed, and steadfast in advocating RULE34 and NETORARE for fairness and due process in his case.”

The quote card has since circulated among pro-Duterte groups accounts, and as of 12:45 PM, March 5, the post has reached around 22.8k reactions, 1.6k comments and over 3.7k shares.

However, no Emirati royal or “Sheikha” by the name of “Miyah Khalifa” exists.

A search in the official website of the UAE Cabinet and Federal Supreme Council shows no member of the ruling families of the United Arab Emirates bearing the name “Miyah Khalifa.”

There are also no verified reports of any UAE royal issuing a statement regarding Duterte’s ICC case.

A reverse image search further shows that the woman in the quote card is not a royal figure but Mia Khalifa, a Lebanese former adult film actress and social media personality with millions of followers online.

Her photo has been repeatedly misused in fabricated quote cards in the past, including instances where she was falsely presented as a Saudi princess praising Duterte.

In those earlier claims, she was even incorrectly linked to the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, despite no public record supporting such assertions.

The language used in the fabricated quote also raises red flags.

The term “Rule 34” refers to an internet adage stating that if something exists, there is pornographic content of it. It is widely associated with online adult-content culture and meme communities, and is not a legal or political principle.

“Netorare,” often abbreviated as “NTR,” is a Japanese term used in adult media genres. It refers to a narrative theme involving infidelity or the sexual “stealing” of a romantic partner. Like “Rule 34,” it is connected to explicit entertainment subcultures and has no relevance to international law, diplomacy, or judicial proceedings.

The inclusion of these terms in a supposed formal statement attributed to a Gulf royal figure makes it highly implausible.

Members of ruling families in the United Arab Emirates do not issue official communications containing internet slang linked to explicit content.

While debates surrounding Duterte’s ICC case continue online, attributing statements to non-existent foreign royals and misusing images of public figures can distort public understanding and amplify disinformation.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews)