JOURNALISM

Support Journalism

FACT CHECK | Viral “business permit rant” video is AI-generated

By  Fact Check

|  March 1, 2026 - 2:43 pm

DAVAO CITY (February 27, 2026) – A viral video circulating on Facebook shows a man angrily confronting what appears to be a government treasury office, claiming that a P10,000 business permit fee is crushing small store owners.

First posted on February 5 at 8:26 AM by the page “News Express,” a pro-Duterte page that frequently shares viral and sensational content, the video carried the caption “Tingnan | Isang lalake nagwawala dahil sa sobrang mahal ng business permit sa kanyang maliit na tindahan na umabot ng P10,000” and has since gained massive engagement online.

The video is fake because it uses AI-generated footage to depict an incident that did not actually happen in any known Philippine government office.

MindaNews is fact-checking this because it has generated significant public reaction at a time when many small business owners are renewing their permits and may be misled into believing that the incident was real.

In the clip, the man is heard shouting: “Sampung libo ang permit ng maliit na tindahan, paano namin mababayaran?! Mga mall ng politiko, tax free, kami pinapatay sa bayarin! Kayo nakaupo sa aircon, kami buong araw naglalakad. Negosyo ng mahirap, pinapatay! Negosyo ng mayaman, pinagtatanggol!”

The emotional outburst led many viewers to sympathize with the supposed small business owner and criticize government fees and bureaucracy. Several influential pages and digital creators, such as Sikat Ka Pinoy, later reshared the video, further amplifying its reach. 

Among the comments, one netizen wrote, “puro kurap ang pilipinas kaya walang asenso ..true po yan tay. grabe ang pahirap ng gobyerno, kumikita lang ng maliit para mabuhay,” while another user who re-shared the clip said it reflects how systems allegedly make life harder for the poor.

As of 12:45 PM, February 27, the post has reached around 4.1 m views, 20.3k reactions, 1.7k comments, and 14.3 k shares.

However, the video is not authentic. It was generated using artificial intelligence (AI).

A closer look at the footage reveals multiple visual inconsistencies typical of AI-generated videos.

At one point, sheets of paper appear to fall from the man’s hands, but their movement does not follow natural physics; instead of fluttering downward, the papers drop stiffly and even seem to bounce unnaturally upon hitting the floor.
The fallen sheet also looks nearly identical to the document the man is holding, suggesting asset duplication, which is a common error in AI-generated visuals.

The overall quality of the video is also inconsistent. While much of the footage appears blurry, certain elements remain oddly sharp and overly smooth at the same time, a hallmark of AI rendering.

Text and signage in the background further point to fabrication.

While the video does not mention any specific city, municipality, or province where the supposed incident took place, a poster in front of the man prominently displays the words “BUSINESS PERMIT” and includes the name “Mayor J. Santer.”

A search of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) official directory of local officials, including its spreadsheet “DIRECTORY OF LGU ELECTIVE OFFICIALS FOR TERM 2025-2028 AS OF OCTOBER 2025,” shows no incumbent mayor with the name “J. Santer.”

Beneath the mayor’s name appears another line of text reading “ZHAR SENGKAN,” which does not correspond to any recognizable Filipino name, local government office, or official term and appears to be AI-generated gibberish.

There are also no credible reports from legitimate news organizations or government offices describing an incident matching the one portrayed in the video.

While concerns about business permit fees and the challenges faced by small entrepreneurs are real and deserve discussion, using AI-generated content as if it were genuine can distort public understanding and fuel misplaced anger.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews)

 About MindaNews Fact Check

MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.

What is MindaNews Fact Check?
Methodology

As a news media organization, we strictly adhere to accuracy, fairness, balance, independence, accountability and transparency not just in our fact-checking initiative but in all other aspects of our work at MindaNews. We fact-check a claim that is specifically claimed to be a fact and involved the public interest or the welfare of the people. We debunk false claims using official government records, journals or interviews with experts. We don’t fact check opinions.

How Do We Fact Check?

Consistent with our trust for factual reporting, we will rectify any error that we have committed. If you spot a factual error, you may notify the MindaNews Editors.
About MindaNews

Mindanao Institute of Journalism​

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn). MindaNews was founded in 2001 by independent, professional Mindanawon journalists who left the country’s most widely-circulated Manila-based broadsheet to tell the stories of Mindanao from the lenses of Mindanawons.
