FACT CHECK | Fake Facebook pages impersonate Bali Bali Beach Resort

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 March) – Planning to go on vacation during the Holy Week or summer? Watch out for fake pages bearing the names of beach resorts.

Several Facebook pages impersonating “Bali Bali Beach Resort” in the Island Garden City of Samal are not affiliated with the resort and are presenting themselves as its official account.

MindaNews fact-checked this because pages impersonating resorts mislead the public and expose users to possible scams, especially in booking and payment transactions.

One such page identifying itself as Bali-Bali Beach Resort was created on November 23, 2025. The page has gained around 3.3K likes and 4.2K followers as of March 26, 2026.

It shares photos of the resort and includes a contact number, giving the impression that it is an official account.

Another page, created on December 3, 2025, presents itself as an “only official account” and has significantly higher engagement, with around 43K likes and 48K followers as of March 26, 2026.

It also uses similar branding, promotional posts, and contact details to appear legitimate, which may lead users to think it is official due to its higher number of followers.

Photo from another fake Bali-Bali Beach Resort Facebook page.

Another page using the same name also appears online with around 2K followers, further adding to the number of pages impersonating the resort.

However, a review of the resort’s official Facebook page shows otherwise.

The official page of Bali Bali Beach Resort was created on November 11, 2016.

It has a significantly larger following, with around 26K likes and followers.

It also provides more complete information, including links to its website and verified contact details.

The official phone number of Bali Bali Beach Resort ends in “9,” while numbers listed on impersonating pages differ.

In contrast, the impersonating pages show limited transparency and rely mainly on reposted content. Their recent creation dates, combined with attempts to mirror the resort’s branding, clearly show they are impersonations.

Pages like these often mimic legitimate businesses by copying names, images, and basic details to appear credible, which can mislead users, especially those who want to make inquiries or book online.

The official page of Bali Bali Beach Resort has also released advisories warning the public about fake pages impersonating the resort and encouraging users to confirm the authenticity of pages before making any payments or inquiries.

To help the public distinguish legitimate accounts from fake ones, several indicators can be checked.

One key factor is the page’s creation date, as the official Bali Bali Beach Resort account was established in 2016, while impersonating pages were only created recently.

Another is the email linked to the page, as legitimate accounts typically connect verified email addresses that require authentication, unlike suspicious pages that may lack this detail or use inconsistent information.

MindaNews advises users to review the consistency of contact details, verify contact information, and look for complete, verifiable details such as official links and public advisories, as fake pages often rely on reposted content and incomplete profiles.

When in doubt, it is safer to confirm directly with the establishment through verified channels or in person.

Do you know of any scam or suspicious resort pages from Samal? Send leads to MindaNews through its official channels for verification.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Norielle Tonong / DOrSU Intern)