FACT CHECK | Facebook page “Ph News Today” is fake and misleading

A Facebook page named Ph News Today is posting videos and posts that appear to be legitimate news reports, but a closer review shows that the content may mislead viewers.
The page is posting FAKE content to gain traffic to shopping links.
MindaNews is fact-checking this page as the page has gained significant traction, especially in pages about Mindanao topics.
The page was created on March 13, 2026 and presents itself as a news and media website. As of 2 p.m. on March 18, it has generated around 61k likes and 68k followers, and its number of followers continues to grow quickly.
However, several of its posts have been found to use AI-generated visuals and narration designed to resemble television news broadcasts.
Several posts feature videos formatted like television news segments, complete with headlines and narration discussing issues such as school suspensions, brownout announcements, and other national concerns.
Many of the videos posted by this page follow a similar format, using the same visual style, narration, and structure while only changing the topic.
This repetitive style is commonly seen in automated or AI-generated content.
Many of these posts have gained thousands of views, shares, comments, and reactions, which suggests that some users may believe the information is real.
Another detail is that the page often includes external links in the caption of its posts, directing users to other websites. These links encourage people to click and visit the site, which is a common tactic used to increase traffic.
The page also does not clearly provide information about the people or organization behind it. It does not list reporters, editors, or newsroom details that are typically found in legitimate news organizations.
Despite presenting itself as a news outlet, the page does not clearly cite official sources or verified announcements from government agencies or established media organizations.
Some Facebook users have also questioned the posts. In one video, one commenter called the content “misleading,” while another said it was “fake news” and “AI-generated.” These reactions show that some viewers are beginning to doubt the accuracy of the page’s content.
A screenshot of the comments from one of their posted videos.
Users should verify information through official government pages or trusted news organizations before sharing posts online.
As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public. (Norielle Tonong / DOrSU Intern)