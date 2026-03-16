FACT CHECK | Facebook accounts impersonate 2 Davao City councilors using A.I. 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews /16 March) – At least two Facebook accounts are impersonating two councilors in Davao City: Temujin “Tek” Ocampo of the first district and Antoinette “Petite” Principe of the third district are deepfakes.

This has drawn attention because they spread misleading content and misuse the officials’ images online.

A screenshot from the AI-generated photos posted by their Facebook accounts

The photos in the profiles show them with a baby, suggesting that they are a couple when they are not.

This prompted scrutiny over the possible misuse of the officials’ identities on social media. Users flagged the profiles and questioned the legitimacy of the posts, noting that the accounts used the images of the two councilors.

An initial review of the images’ metadata and inconsistencies confirms they are AI- generated.

By searching the accounts and clicking on the profile, it was found that the account named Ronaldo Abellanosa was created on February 1, 2026.

As of March 16, 2026, the account has 39 friends and 10 public posts. MindaNews also found that the account named Madelyn Tan, created on the same day, February 1, 2026, has 33 friends and 8 posts.

These two Facebook accounts have the same friends.

Screenshot of the list of friends from the Facebook accounts

MindaNews fact-checked this because the use of images of the councilors violates Meta’s community standards. Meta prohibits users from pretending to be another person or misrepresenting their identity on the platform.

Both councilors told MindaNews via messenger that they have reported the matter to Meta.

As of March 16, 2026, the profiles remain active and continue to post content online.

Screenshot from one of the fake Facebook accounts

The first photo shows the location and date as February 1, 2026, at 1:04 PM in Purok Cattleya, Bankerohan, Davao City, but this location does not appear in official records.

The second photo clearly shows February 15, 2026, at 7:45 AM in SM Level Premier, Davao Del Sur which is an inaccurate location tag and should be SM Lanang Premier, Davao City.

SM official mall hours indicate that it opens at 10:00 am, so since the photo shows it was only 7:45 AM, the mall was still closed at that time.

The differences in dates and location suggest that the profiles are created to impersonate individuals in different areas.

After conducting a thorough analysis of the images used as profile pictures on the Facebook accounts, MindaNews found several irregularities indicating these are AI-generated.

The Facebook photos allegedly of Ocampo and Principe in the fake accounts Ronaldo Abellanosa and Madelyn Tan show an overly smooth or plastic-like skin.

The hands also show inconsistent skin tone because the color of the hands is not the same. The backgrounds of the photos also appear visibly distorted.

The two children in the photo look different. One appears older and bigger, and could pass off as a foreigner, while the second looks younger.

According to Meta, they do not allow the use of their services and will restrict or disable Facebook, Instagram, and threads account or other entities (such as pages, groups) that impersonate another person or entity by: using their image(s), name or likeness with the aim to deceive others and speaking in the voice of another person or entity for whom the user is not authorized to do so (e.g. by creating a page or profile).

As with all our reports, MindaNews welcomes fact-check leads or suggestions from the public (Rovic Lloyd Buot and Melody Tagnipis/ DOrSU Interns)