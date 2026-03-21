Environmentalist hits mistreatment of whale stranded in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 21 March) — A video footage showing how people treated a whale that was stranded at a beach in Kalamansig town in Sultan Kudarat around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday has drawn criticism from an environmental advocate.

Screengrab from a video by Hazi Masukat

The sea mammal, identified as a sperm whale, according to the local government of Kalamansig, was stranded at Poral Beach in Barangay Sta. Maria. It is estimated to be 54 feet long, 36 feet wide, and weighs approximately 20 tons.

Witnesses say the whale was spotted while approaching the shore, quickly becoming the center of attention as people gathered to take photos and videos of the rare event.

But instead of providing assistance, a crowd of onlookers and beach goers swarmed the weakened mammal around 8:45 a.m.

“Some individuals reportedly went as far as recklessly hopping on the whale’s back as it struggled to swim away, causing its belly to scrape against the shallow seafloor,” Hazi Masukat, an environment advocate who saw the incident, said.

Masukat described the incident as a “shameful display of human ignorance.”

Despite warnings from others to stop riding the animal, one man reportedly retorted, “It can’t leave anymore; it’s going to die anyway.”

Nevertheless, a group of five men did attempt to push the whale toward deeper waters.

Video footage captured a blatant lack of regard for the creature’s suffering, with some people seen laughing and treating the whale as if it were an “inflatable slide,” Masukat lamented.

Three hours later, the situation grew more chaotic as several boats surrounded the animal.

Masukat emphasized that such behavior is exploitative and infuriating, noting the urgent need for wider wildlife conservation education campaigns due to the vital role whales play in the ecosystem.

Authorities have issued a stern warning that under the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act (RA 9147), anyone found guilty of mistreating such animals could face fines of up to ₱200,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

The Kalamansig Rescue Authorities arrived at the scene around 9:00 a.m. to lead the rescue efforts.

Initial observations suggested the whale may have been stranded while searching for food, due to changes in water temperature, or during its natural migration, though experts have not ruled out the possibility that it simply needed guidance back to the deep.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and other agencies were attending to the whale to ensure that it remains hydrated and protected while waiting for the incoming high tide.

In a statement the local government reminded residents to immediately report similar cases to the proper authorities and prioritize safety by keeping a safe distance.

It is also crucial not to forcefully push the animal back, as improper handling can cause internal injuries, and everyone is urged to avoid touching the animal or creating loud noises to prevent further stress to the creature, according to the statement. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)