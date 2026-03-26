Election reset law sparks optimism for democratic transition in BARMM

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/26 March)— Key officials in the Bangsamoro region expressed support and optimism following the signing of Republic Act No. 12317 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which resets the historic parliamentary elections here to September 2026.

The new law amends provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law and sets the first regular Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao elections on the second Monday of September 2026, with subsequent elections to be synchronized with the national and local polls starting in May 2031.

Maguindanao congressman Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu said the development is timely, emphasizing the need for both candidates and voters to prepare for the historic exercise.

“There is still time for candidates to prepare and for people, especially the youth who have just become eligible, to register before the September deadline,” Mangudadatu said.

Acting Senior Minister Abdullah “Dong” Cusain said preparations for a credible and orderly elections have been underway even prior to the postponement of the polls, which have been reset to September 2026 following the signing of Republic Act No. 12317 by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. MindaNews filephoto by GREGORIO BUENO

He also called the law a significant opportunity for the Bangsamoro people to choose capable leaders.

“For us Muslims, this is like a blessing from the President. This election will allow us to select leaders who can uplift our region and deliver the right services to our constituents,” he added.

Mangudadatu further expressed hope that the elections would remain peaceful and focused on public welfare.

“We hope the elections will be peaceful and that all elected officials will remain committed to serving the people.”

Meanwhile, Acting Senior Minister Abdullah M. Cusain said preparations for a credible and orderly elections have been underway even prior to the postponement of the polls.

“The Office of the Chief Minister will ensure that the process will be credible, peaceful, transparent, and with integrity,” Cusain said.

“Our preparations have been continuous. Even when the election was rescheduled, we maintained coordination with the Commission on Elections, especially at the regional level,” Cusain explained.

For his part, Mohajirin Ali, MNSA spokesperson of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party and MILF information officer, said the move aligns with long-standing calls for the conduct of the BARMM elections.

“This is something we have been pushing for since last year. We were ready when elections were initially set, even when they were moved to October,” Ali said.

Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Deputy Floor Leader Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo also welcomed President Marcos’ signing of Republic Act No. 12317.

According to Sinarimbo, this development marks a “historic milestone” for the region, as it guarantees the realization of a democratic process that will provide a genuine voice for the Bangsamoro people. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)