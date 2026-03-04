Davao Women’s Day rally set for March 8

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 March) — Some 300 rallyists are expected to gather at Freedom Park along Roxas Avenue in Davao City on March 8 to commemorate International Working Women’s Day, protest violence against women, and call for economic justice and genuine democracy.

Women’s groups in Davao City announce a protest action on Sunday (8 March 2026) for the commemoration of International Working Women’s Day. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

During a press conference at Yellow Hauz Coffee in Davao City on Wednesday, Rose Hayahay, secretary-general of Gabriela-Southern Mindanao, said that working women, mothers, youth, students, members of the LGBTQ communities, and other sectors will participate in the mass mobilization.

The rally, dubbed “International Working Women’s Day 2026: Kababayen-an, Makigbisog! Isalikway ug Panubagon ang Korap, Palisod, ug Pasistang Rehimeng US-Marcos-Duterte” (Women, Struggle! Reject and Hold Accountable the Corrupt, Anti-Poor, and Fascist US-Marcos-Duterte Regime), is scheduled to take place around 1 p.m. at the park.

She said that they will call for the abolition of the 12% value-added tax (VAT) on basic commodities, which continues to burden families, many of whom are already struggling to cope with rising inflation.

“With inflation peaking at 8.7% in 2023 and VAT at 12%, working families continue to struggle. We demand the removal of VAT on essential goods to ease the burden on women managing already stretched household budgets,” she said.

She lamented that the country’s national debt continues to rise while many ordinary Filipino families remain in poverty and suffer from hunger.

Lory Pabunag, chairperson of Lawig Bubai, added that poverty and the lack of employment opportunities have pushed many women and children in the country into prostitution, placing them at risk of abuse.

“Daghan kababainhan nga naa sa komunidad mga batang babae nga vulnerable kaayo nga biktima sa mga tao nga gusto magpakwarta in behalf sa lawas sa kababainhan (Many women in the community, including young girls, are highly vulnerable and become victims of people who seek to profit from women’s bodies),” she said.

Citing data from the Philippine National Police covering August to November 2025, Lyz Ancheta, spokesperson for Gabriela Youth, expressed alarm that cases of violence against women had reached 7,000 within this period.

She hopes the government will prioritize safety of women.

In a statement, Gabriela Southern Mindanao also called for accountability from officials involved in corruption, which burdens Filipino families since public funds intended for infrastructure and social services are stolen.

“Amid soaring prices, precarious employment, and shrinking social services, we demand full accountability for systemic corruption in the administration of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Reports from the Commission on Audit continue to flag billions of pesos in disallowed and misused funds, resources that should have gone to classrooms, hospitals, and community health services,” the group said.

The groups also demanded “thorough investigations, prosecution of those responsible, and the recovery of ill-gotten wealth to fund essential social services.” (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)