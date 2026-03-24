Davao group hopes House hearings can ‘uncover truth’ in impeachment vs VP Sara

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 March) — A Davao City-based anti-corruption alliance expressed hope that the impeachment process will serve as a platform to “uncover the truth,” as the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives is scheduled to begin the hearing proper on Wednesday to determine probable cause in the two impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives. Screengrab from House of Representatives Facebook page

Leo XL Fuentes, co-convenor of the Stand Opposition to Plunder or STOP Corruption Alliance, told MindaNews on Tuesday that his group is hoping Duterte’s camp will not divert issues raised in the impeachment complaints during the proceedings.

“Nakaantabay gyud ta ani. As citizens, maayo makita nato ni na democratic exercise. Need ta mupakabana ani na developments (We are closely monitoring this. As citizens, it is good for us to witness this democratic exercise. We need to stay engaged with these developments),” he said.

In a letter addressed to Duterte, dated March 19, Batangas 2nd District Representative Gerville R. Luistro, who chairs the Committee on Justice, invited the Vice President to attend the hearings.

According to the letter, the Committee will initially hear the complaints filed by Rev. Father Joel Saballa, et. al., and Atty. Nathaniel G. Cabrera.

On March 18, the Committee found the grounds cited in both Saballa and Cabrera’s complaints sufficient and immediately set them for hearings on March 25 and April 14, 22, and 29, 2026, to determine whether there is probable cause to recommend the filing of Articles of Impeachment.

The complainants and Duterte’s camp are expected to present their evidence and witnesses during the scheduled proceedings.

Under Article XI, Section 3(3) of the Constitution, a vote of at least one-third of all the members of the House will be necessary either to affirm a favorable resolution with the Articles of Impeachment of the Committee on Justice, or override its contrary resolution.

Once the Articles of Impeachment are filed, the Senate will later convene as an impeachment court.

“We hope nga dili ideflect or idivert ang nga issues… (We hope the issues will not be deflected or diverted). We hope for an objective hearing that places a premium on fairness and accountability,” Fuentes added.

For his part, Davao City 2nd District Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, a known ally of the Duterte family, calls for fairness throughout the entire proceedings.

He said that there was no cause of action to remove Duterte, but he believed the Vice President’s opponents want her removed to block her plan as frontrunner in the 2028 presidential election.

“The impeachment is becoming so personal. The year 2028 is coming, and if you look at the number of VP Sara, it is not going down,” he said.

Two impeachment complaints were filed on February 2, while the third and fourth were lodged on February 9 and February 18, respectively. The Committee set complaints for initial deliberations on March 2 to 4.

Before the initial deliberations began, one of the impeachment complaints was withdrawn by the complainant, Francis Joseph Aquino Dee. On March 4, the Committee found two of the remaining three impeachment complaints sufficient in form and substance. The Committee then proceeded with a hearing on March 18 to deliberate on Duterte’s Answer Ad Cautelam, where it ruled both complaints were sufficient in grounds.

Among the grounds cited in the complaints were gross abuse of discretionary powers in relation to the use of confidential funds, gross disregard of the principle of transparency and accountability, disregard of congressional oversight as Duterte allegedly evaded important questions about her office’s expenditures, culpable violations of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.

According to the complainants, Duterte has failed to explain to the Filipino people how she was able to spend ₱112.5 million in 11 days while she was at the helm of the Department of Education. She was also accused of misuse of ₱500 million in confidential funds for the Office of the Vice President. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)