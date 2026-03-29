Crossroads of Faith: Holy Week in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 28 March) — Holy Week in predominantly Muslim Basilan unfolds as a tapestry of devotion and resilience, where faith traditions intersect with the island’s diverse cultural landscape.



Dr. Richard Falcatan, Special Assistant to the Governor on Catholic Church Affairs, shared to MindaNews that Governor Mujiv Hataman, a Muslim, has extended assistance to Catholic churches across the province for the observance of Holy Week.



“This support for the Catholic faithful in preparation for the Holy Week is happening for the first time in the Province of Basilan and the City of Lamitan,” he said.

He said the provincial government gave rice and goods to the Catholic parishes that have believers in need of aid.

“The support for the Catholic faithful follows a similar effort during the recent observance of Ramadan, where Hataman likewise extended significant assistance to Muslim communities throughout the province,” Falcatan added.

Basilan is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Its population as of the 2020 census of the Philippine statistics Authority is 556,586, including Isabela City which is part of Basilan but not part of the BARMM. Isabela is under Region 9 or the Zamboanga region.

The province is predominantly Muslim with a Christian population mostly in the cities of Isabela and Lamitan.



The Penitential Walk and Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) on Good Friday, April 3, begins at the foot of Monte Santo, leading up to the chapel of Monte Santo in Lamitan City. Photo courtesy of the St. Peter the Apostle Church of Lamitan City

In Lamitan City, Mayor Oric Furigay also gave aid to several parishes, such as the St. Peter the Apostles Parish, San Miguel Mission Station in Kilometer 20, Barangay Ubit Chapel, Sagrado Corazon de Jesus Parish in Lo-ok, and San Antonio de Padua Parish in Barangay Sta. Clara, all in Lamitan City.



“This assistance is our way of supporting our Catholic communities as they prepare for Holy Week. Just as we stood with our Muslim brothers and sisters during Ramadan, we recognize the importance of this sacred time and remain one with all our people in faith and reflection,” Hataman said.



Furigay stressed the importance of unity and support during the Lenten season, saying that, “This is our way of helping our parishes so they can properly observe Holy Week and to bring the community together in faith.”

On its social media post on Friday, the St. Peter the Apostle Parish expressed its gratitude to the city government “for the preparation, cleaning, beautification, and continuous enhancement of Monte Santo in preparation for the Holy Week observance.”

“We sincerely thank you for your efforts in ensuring that Monte Santo is ready to provide a solemn, safe, and meaningful experience for everyone who will take part in prayer, reflection, and the Holy Week activities. Your support and dedication greatly contribute to the spiritual life of our community and to all the faithful who visit this sacred place,” it said. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)