Consumers buy extra as fuel prices in Cotabato province hit 75 Pesos per liter; Kidapawan City Mayor warns against profiteering

LIBUNGAN, COTABATO (MindaNews/10 March)— Fuel consumers have begun stockpiling diesel, seeking out cheaper sources as prices in North Cotabato hit 75 pesos per liter.

Motorists have been flocking to a gas station in Libungan, North Cotabato, carrying large containers after noticing that prices there were 5 pesos cheaper than the 75-peso rate found at other stations.

In Kidapawan City, Mayor Paolo Evangelista issued a stern warning against opportunistic business owners while activating the Local Price Coordinating Council led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

In this photo taken on 9 March 2026, North Cotabato residents, especially those operating farms from far flung villages, fill up repurposed plastic containers with diesel amid escalating fuel prices. Diesel fuel is used in many farms to run agricultural machines. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH B. CAGRERA

In a statement released on March 9, 2026, Evangelista said the city government would not hesitate to revoke business permits and shut down establishments—especially gas stations—that raise prices beyond the levels set by the Department of Energy (DOE).

The statement said local government is monitoring not only petroleum prices but also commodities like rice, canned goods, soap, and other grocery items. The mayor clarified that selling above the DTI’s Suggested Retail Price (SRP) would be considered economic sabotage.

Evangelista also announced a fuel subsidy rollout for cooperative tricycle drivers to prevent fare hikes that would directly burden students and senior citizens.

“Raising fares is a last resort to protect the allowances of students and seniors,” he said adding that he is encouraging the public to report drivers overcharging under the guise of high fuel costs.

Meanwhile, Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu is pushing for a return to alternative education modes and a temporary suspension of excise taxes in response to the escalating fuel crisis.

The governor is coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd) to look into the proposal regarding the implementation of online or modular learning in the province.

Mangudadatu noted that students and teachers make up a significant portion of public transport users. By utilizing blended learning, commuting expenses would decrease, easing the financial strain on families.

“(This) is necessary to lessen the burden before the situation spirals out of control, noting that these systems proved effective during the pandemic,” Mangudadatu said.

Mangudadatu is also appealing to the national government to suspend the excise tax, arguing for a practical balance to prevent citizens from sinking into poverty. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)