Butuan City launches task force vs illegal fuel price hikes

A member of Oplan Bantay Presyo task force questions a pump attendant during inspection at a gas station in Butuan City on Thursday (12 March 2026). MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 13 March) – The city government here has launched a multi-agency task force to monitor gasoline stations and curb illegal fuel price increases amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has hampered oil shipment from that region.

Dubbed Oplan Bantay Presyo, the special task force aims to ensure that petroleum prices in the city remain compliant with regulations.

Mayor Lawrence Fortun said in a video post on his official Facebook page that the initiative stems from an executive order he issued on March 10.

He cited reports of premature price hikes at local gas stations, which were supposed to take effect only on March 10 according to the Department of Energy.

“As early as March 8, there were already increases, and we have records to show that. This will be investigated,” Fortun said.

Motorists line up to refuel at a gas station in Butuan City on Thursday (12 March 2026). MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Oplan Bantay Presyo includes representatives from the city government’s Business Permits and Licensing Department (CBPLD), City Economic and Business Development Department, and City Legal Department, along with partner agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Energy, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police, and the Department of Agriculture.

The team began onsite monitoring and inspection on March 11.

Fortun emphasized the city’s strict stance on violators, noting that the city government will not hesitate to impose penalties and may even revoke the business permits of those found guilty.

“We will not hesitate to impose strict penalties on establishments, companies, or businesses that try to manipulate prices and take advantage of this crisis. Our call to the public is to please cooperate and not exploit this situation. Let’s show a sense of community, especially during this time of crisis in the Middle East,” Fortun said.

Moshi Ariel Cahoy, department head of the CBPLD, confirmed that price monitoring continues at gasoline stations across the city.

“We went around with our partner line agencies to the different gasoline station locations in Butuan. If any violations or abuses are found at the gasoline stations, they will be issued a show-cause order. If they fail to comply, they may be closed down,” Cahoy said in a video posted on Fortun’s official Facebook page.

Cahoy also urged gasoline station owners to follow the correct pricing and not take advantage of the situation, especially given the current crisis.

He emphasized that it is equally important to uphold social responsibility to the people living in Butuan. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)