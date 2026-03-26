Bus firms field fewer buses due to high fuel cost

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/26 March) – The city’s lone bus terminal is seeing fewer daily bus trips due to soaring fuel prices as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Aisa Usop, general manager of the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT), told the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, 25 March, that since the onset of the oil crisis, some bus companies have reduced their trips as petroleum prices continue to rise.

She said unlike in previous weeks when bus bays were almost always full, some bays are now left vacant.

As of 26 March 2026, bus trips at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) now average 500 to 600 trips per day, down from 700 to 800 trips due to the global oil crisis brought about by the war in the Middle East. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV.

She noted that the terminal now averages 500 to 600 bus trips per day, down from 700 to 800 trips before the oil crisis.

For years, the bus terminal management had enforced a 30‑minute interval rule, requiring buses to leave the terminal after this period to make room for others.

But she said they may reconsider extending the waiting times beyond 30 minutes should bus companies request longer waiting times.

“Nakita gyud nako sa akong pag monitor gamay na lang ang mga buses nga naga sulod. In fact, naga bakante na ang atong mga bangag, nga kana ginailogan man gyud na atong mga bays nato (From my monitoring, I have observed that only a few buses are now entering the terminal. In fact, some of our bays are vacant, which used to be in high demand),” Usop added.

Fewer bus trips may also reduce the local government’s income from the terminal, according to Usop.

She said the terminal management is expecting a surge of passengers during Holy Week, starting March 27, as people travel back to their hometowns during Lent.

She said car owners may opt to ride buses instead of driving their own vehicles because of the high cost of fuel.

On Monday, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced another round of fuel price increases: P11.88 per liter for diesel, P6.47 per liter for gasoline, and P13.66 per liter for kerosene, effective March 24.

“Ang gipangandaman nato ang atong pinaka-peak month, aside from December is atong Holy Week. Mahibal-an nato karong Friday ting-uli na kay Holy Week na ang next week nato (Aside from December, Holy Week is the peak period we are preparing for. By Friday, we will already see people returning home since Holy Week begins next week),” she said.

As the terminal anticipates more travelers, Usop said they have informed the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to prepare special permits for additional bus units to operate during Lent. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)