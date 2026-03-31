Archdiocese of Davao urges simpler, more sustainable Holy Week practices

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 March) — The Archdiocese of Davao has urged the faithful to observe a simpler and more sustainable Holy Week, encouraging reduced travel, carpooling, and more mindful participation in religious traditions.

Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a message dated March 30, Holy Monday, Archbishop Romulo G. Valles called on Catholics to “do what [is] possible for us to do, even how little, to help ourselves, lighten our hardships, especially of those most vulnerable among us,” amid current local and global challenges in light of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

“We are now in the very last days of Lent,” Valles said, noting that these are “days of great difficulty and hardships for us and for many,” especially those directly affected by the global conflict.

As part of the observance, the archdiocese encouraged the faithful to limit vehicular travel, especially the reliance on fossil fuels, and to plan only for necessary trips. Those attending liturgical celebrations were also urged to commute together or carpool where possible.

The message also addressed the popular Holy Week tradition of “visita iglesia,” or visiting multiple churches. While recognizing it as a “beautiful custom,” Valles clarified that it is not obligatory, and that the faithful may choose to visit only one or two churches.

“In all this, we trust that the Lord will bless our efforts, no matter how small, and make ‘miracles’ of them,” he said.

The archdiocese framed these practices as part of a broader call for sacrifice, reflection, and care for others during Holy Week. (Bea Gatmaytan / MindaNews)