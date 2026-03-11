Anger of Duterte supporters will not subside until ex-PRRD is brought back home

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 March) — One year after the arrest and transfer of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, Vice President Sara Duterte said the anger among his supporters will not diminish until he is brought back to the Philippines.

Vice President Sara Duterte facing the media at the San Pedro Cathedral after the “Bring Him Home” Mass on Wednesday (11 March 2026). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In an interview with reporters shortly after attending Holy Mass at San Pedro Cathedral on Wednesday, the Vice President said that not only Dabawenyos but also other Filipinos are enraged by what she described as the “kidnapping” of her father by government authorities and his subsequent transfer to ICC.

“Galit ang mga tao. Isang taon na silang galit. Hindi huhupa ang galit hangga’t hindi mabalik dito sa Pilipinas ang dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte (The people are angry. They have been angry for a year. Their anger will not subside until former President Rodrigo Duterte is brought back to the Philippines),” she said.

Several supporters of the former President attended the Eucharistic celebration — dubbed “Bring Him Home” Mass — officiated by Davao Archbishop Romullo G. Valles to offer prayers for the detained leader’s safe return from The Hague.

“It is unthinkable that a government, no matter the political differences with the administration, would send a citizen to a foreign jurisdiction to be detained, tried for crimes against humanity, na walang basehan at walang maayos na witnesses (that have no basis and without credible witnesses),” she said.

Liza Rusiana, 58, a resident of Barangay 1-A, this city, attended the Holy Mass to pray for Duterte’s release from detention and his return to Davao.

Davao Archbishop Romullo G. Valles and Vice President Sara Duterte during offertory at the San Pedro Cathedral on Wednesday (11 March 2026). MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“Unta atong nasud magmalinawan na gyud, unta kanang dili magpadayon ang pag impeach kay Sara ug unta makauli na si Tatay Digong dire (I hope that our nation will finally find peace, that efforts to impeach VP Sara will not continue, and that Tatay Digong will be able to return home),” she said.

The former President was arrested on March 11, 2025, upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Hong Kong, and was flown that evening to The Hague in the Netherlands.

Duterte is suspected of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019, in the context of his bloody war on drugs when he was still Davao mayor and then as President.

The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber 1 concluded the four-day confirmation of charges hearing on February 27 to determine “whether or not there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that the suspect committed each of the crimes charged.”

The Chamber is currently deliberating on whether to confirm the charges against Duterte. It is expected to issue a decision within 60 days from the date of conclusion of the confirmation of charges hearing.

According to the ICC, once the Pre-Trial Chamber renders its decision, it may either confirm the charges for which it has determined there is sufficient evidence and commit Duterte to trial before a Trial Chamber, or decline to confirm the charges where evidence is lacking and terminate the proceedings against him.

The worshippers during the “Bring Him Home” Mass at the San Pedro Cathedral on Wednesday (11 March 2026). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

The Pre-Trial chamber may also “adjourn the hearing and request the Prosecutor to provide further evidence, to conduct further investigations, or to amend any charge for which the evidence submitted appears to establish a crime other than the one charged was committed.”

The Vice President said her father’s legal team will continue to file applications for his interim release “every time there is an opportunity to apply for interim release.”

“Napag-usapan namin ng abogado ni dating Pangulong Duterte na every time meron opportunity na mag apply ng interim release si dating Pangulong Duterte ay gagawin yun kahit pa man ide-deny yun, at alam natin na ide-deny yun ng korte, gagawin pa rin natin (We discussed with former President Duterte’s lawyer that every time there is an opportunity to apply for interim release, former President Duterte will do so. Even if the court denies it, and we know it will, we will continue to file),” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)