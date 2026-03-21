Advocate of rehab for substance abuse disorder crowned 2026 Mutya ng Dabaw

2026 Mutya ng Dabaw Hannah Kolecheril (C) with the pageant runners-up. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / March 21) – A 19-year-old advocate of rehabilitation of people with substance abuse disorder was crowned Friday night as the 2026 Mutya ng Dabaw.

Hannah Kolecheril, of Indian-Filipino lineage, said she also wants to work with the Philippine Eagle Foundation.

Kolecheril, a second year Biology student who represented Barangay Buhangin, vied for the title with 20 other contestants during the pageant held at the University of Southeastern Philippines.

“Honestly, it feels so unreal. Like, I was on stage without any minor awards or anything. I really didn’t expect it at all,” Kolecheril said.

She said she is grateful and happy to carry the “weight of the responsibility of being the Mutya ng Dabaw this year.”

In the question and answer portion, Kolecheril urged for respect in expressing political views and to treat politics as “a life and death situation because Filipino lives, no, human lives, are quite literally on the line.”

Four other contestants bagged the following titles: Robynn Lee of Barangay Bago Gallera, Patnubay ng Dabaw; Cerlyn Cabanit of Barangay Maa, Pag-asa ng Dabaw; Christine Bermudo of Matina Crossing, Sinag ng Dabaw 2026; and Joanna Ubas of Barangay Calinan, Diwa ng Dabaw 2026. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)