Aboitiz to add security, more parking attendants at Laguindingan Airport amid complaints

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 5 March) — Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports, the operator of Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental, will be deploying additional security personnel and parking attendants after receiving complaints from commuters about the management of congested vehicular traffic flow.

The Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Edilyth Maribojoc Calonge, Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports external affairs manager, said in a group chat among Cagayan de Oro reporters that a new drop-off and pick-up area has been set up at Laguindingan Airport to address issues raised by commuters.

Calonge said additional security personnel and parking attendants will be deployed to assist incoming and outgoing vehicles and passengers at the airport.

“Terminal duty officers will also be on hand during peak hours,” Calonge said.

She added that more visible signage will be installed at the drop-off and pick-up areas to ensure commuters have a smoother transition and a better experience at Laguindingan Airport.

Titus Velez, a government employee, posted a complaint on his Facebook page, saying it took a long time to pick up his brother because of heavy vehicle congestion.

“I spent more than 15 minutes stuck in the exit queue. Most of my parking time was not parking — it was waiting to get out,” Velez lamented.

He added that the traffic system was inefficient and that vehicle flow at the airport was poorly managed.

Several commuters aired similar complaints on social media.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports took over the operations of Laguindingan Airport in April 2025, promising to expand its passenger capacity from 1.6 million to 3.9 million annually and introduce upgrades such as terminal expansion, installation of modern equipment, and infrastructure improvements.

The firm also operates Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)