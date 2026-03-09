9 gas stations in CDO flagged for overpricing

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 12 March) — Authorities here have flagged nine gasoline stations for alleged fuel price overpricing and premature price adjustments after inspection teams from the Department of Energy and the local monitoring board conducted rounds to check the fuel situation.

In Koronadal City in South Cotabato, the price of diesel has almost hit ₱100 per liter on Thursday (12 March 2026). The pump station has no customers when this photo was taken at 5:39 p.m. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

The inspections were carried out as part of ongoing efforts by the Department of Energy and local authorities to ensure that fuel retailers comply with government regulations on price adjustments and protect consumers from possible overpricing.

Meanwhile, Camiguin Gov. Xavier Jesus Romualdo, in a press statement, identified 19 gasoline stations on the island selling fuel beyond the price range set by the DOE.

Romualdo issued show-cause orders against the gas station owners, requiring them to explain why their business permits should not be suspended or revoked.

Jose Edgardo Uy, chair of the Cagayan de Oro Regulatory Compliance Board, said the flagged gasoline stations will be further investigated to determine whether sanctions or penalties should be imposed for possible violations of fuel pricing guidelines.

Uy said the gas stations were found selling overpriced fuel products by a team of DOE officials from Davao City and the Cagayan de Oro price monitoring team, who conducted ocular inspections of gas stations on Wednesday.

“Some were selling their fuel for as much as ₱92 per liter for diesel and ₱76 per liter for gasoline,” Uy said.

Uy added that three of the gasoline stations were also found operating without business permits or a certificate of compliance aside from selling overpriced fuel products. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)