5 cops killed, 3 wounded in ambush in Shariff Aguak

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 29 March) — Five police officers were killed while three others were wounded in an ambush Saturday night along Maguindanao Street, Barangay Mother Poblacion in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, on the road leading to the Maguindanao del Sur Police Headquarters.

The target of the attack were personnel of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) under the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office (MDSPPO).

According to Captain Steffi Salanguit, spokesperson for the Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO BAR), the officers were on board a police vehicle and were heading back to their headquarters at Camp Datu Akilan after conducting a patrol in the town center at around 9:10 p.m. when unidentified suspects “suddenly opened fire upon reaching the area.”



“Despite being caught off guard, the officers managed to return fire while maneuvering away from the site and proceeding directly to the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

Courtesy of Google Maps



Salanguit identified the five slain patrolmen as Kenneth Perocho, Al-Fatah Marohom, Amil Bangsa, Arsenal Sivih and Sayed Ridwan while injured were

PLt Alfred Gregory, PSSg Adam Kansi and Pat Abubakar Lauban

In a statement, Chief Minister Abdulraof “Sammy Gambar” Macacua condemned the violent incident and extended his condolences and prayers to the families of the victims. He immediately ordered relevant ministries to coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation to ensure the perpetrators are identified and held accountable.

“This type of violence is a direct assault on the law, order, and peace that we have strived to uphold in our town. We will not allow fear and chaos to prevail in Shariff Aguak,” Shariff Aguak Vice Mayor Hadji Oping Ampatuan said.

The ambush site on the road leading to the Maguindanao del Sur Police Headquarters is a known hotspot for ambushes. This is the third incident in the same area after January 1, 2018 and June 15, 2023, resulting in both civilian and police casualties.

In 2018 and 2023, members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters were tagged as primary suspects. This is the second time the 2nd PMFC has been targeted in the same area. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)