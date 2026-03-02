2 NPA members killed in Surigao del Sur

Firearms recovered from the encounter site. Photo: 36IB

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 25 March) – Two members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter Sunday with troops from the 36th Infantry (Valor) Battalion (36IB) in the mountainous area of Sitio Catupgas, Barangay Nurcia, this city.



Captain Robert James V. Esprescion, 36IB Civil-Military Operations officer, identified the slain guerrillas as alias “Ka Bunso.” and alias “Ka Rex.”

The soldiers recovered several high-powered firearms and war materiel, including one M16 rifle, one AR-15 rifle, one AK-47 rifle, and one K3 Squad Automatic Weapon. Also recovered were three military backpacks containing personal belongings, medical supplies, and other items.



Two government soldiers were reported wounded in action and are currently receiving medical attention.

In a statement, Lt Col Joselito B. Ante Jr., 36IB commanding officer, said the encounter showed the further weakening of the NPA in the area.

He said sustained community cooperation and the provision of accurate information have contributed to the success of military operations and the declining support for the armed group.



The military operation was carried out against the remaining NPA members under the Sub-Regional Sentro de Grabidad Westland of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)