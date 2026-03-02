2 Chinese nationals involved in gold processing nabbed in Zambo Norte

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 4 March) — The Bureau of Immigration, along with other law enforcement agencies, arrested two Chinese nationals allegedly involved in gold processing operations in Zamboanga del Norte.

Chinese nationals Chenggong Zhang and Tao Zhang. Photo courtesy: 1ID Division Public Affairs Office

Lt. Col. Malinche Tomarong, chief of the public affairs office of the Army’s 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division, identified the Chinese nationals as Tao Zhang, 59, from Shaanxi Province; and Chenggong Zhang, 41, from Hubei Province.

He said in a phone interview that the two were arrested 8 a.m. on Tuesday for “overstaying and engaging in gainful activity without proper visa / permits.”

Tomarong said investigators found that the two were operating a gold ball milling facility to process ore in the hinterlands of the municipality of Sibutad.

They were arrested by immigration officials, along with the Sibutad Municipal Police Station and support from units of the Philippine Army operating under Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN (referring to the Zamboanga Peninsula and Lanao), including elements from the 102nd Infantry “Igsoon” Brigade and the 97th Infantry Battalion.

Tomarong said the presence of the Chinese nationals first came to the attention of authorities through ongoing environmental scanning and monitoring activities in the area.

“Local residents had previously raised concerns regarding the condition of the facility and disputes involving rental obligations with the property owner,” he said.

Tomarong said that while the two were arrested for overstaying and issues with their visa, authorities are now coordinating with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, particularly with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, to address environmental issues.

He noted that “unregulated mineral processing operations can pose environmental, economic, and regulatory risks, particularly when conducted without proper authorization.”

“Operations like this are essential to ensure that our natural resources are not exploited through unauthorized activities,” Tomarong added. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)