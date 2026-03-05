1,258 MILF, 638 MNLF members seek amnesty as deadline ends

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 5 March) — A total of only 1,258 members of the 40,000-strong Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) have applied for amnesty as the deadline ended Wednesday, March 4, data from the National Amnesty Commission (NAC) showed Thursday.

MILF combatants inside Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte. MindaNews file photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

At least 638 members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and 411 members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas – Revolutionary Proletarian Army – Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPM-P/RPA-ABB) also filed for amnesty as the deadline concluded, the data added.

The combined amnesty application from the MILF and MNLF, both erstwhile rebel groups as they separately signed peace agreements with the Philippine government, totaled to 1,896.

On the other hand, the deadline of application for members of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army – National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) is on March 13.

As of 11 p.m. on Wednesday, 9,511 members of the CPP-NPA-NDF have applied for amnesty, NAC said.

The commission exceeded its initial target of 10,000 applications as the number of amnesty aspirants reached 11,818 as of March 4.

“This milestone demonstrates the public’s trust in the fairness, transparency, and accessibility of the amnesty program,” Leah Tanodra-Armamento, NAC chairperson, said in a statement.

“Surpassing our 10,000-applicant target affirms that our outreach efforts and streamlined procedures are effectively reaching those who seek to rebuild their lives,” she added.

The commission attributed surpassing its target to the efforts of the Local Amnesty Boards (LABs).

NAC Commissioner Jamar Kulayan, who is in-charge for LAB operations, lauded the work of the LABs.

“Their dedication on the ground, from conducting outreach initiatives to the careful processing of applications, has ensured that the amnesty program remains inclusive, transparent, and responsive to those seeking a second chance. This achievement reflects not only strong public trust, but also the unwavering commitment of our LABs to advancing reconciliation and national unity,” he said.

Kulayan stressed that with an amnesty grant, it restores the civil and political rights of the grantee.

Sixteen applicants — 15 from the CPP–NPA–NDF and one from the MILF — have been granted amnesty by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., NAC data showed.

So far, the only amnesty grantee from the MILF is Jannati Mimbantas, commander of the MILF Northeastern Mindanao Front. He has been serving as a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority or Bangsamoro Parliament under the name Basit Abas.

Carl Ryan Yorong, NAC media relations officer, said the commission will continue processing the applications received from MILF, MNLF, RPM-P/RPA-ABB and CPP-NPA-NDF members.

The list of those who will qualify for amnesty will be submitted to the Office of the President for final approval, he told MindaNews in a text message.

Crimes covered by amnesty include, among others, rebellion or insurrection, sedition, and illegal possession of firearms, ammunition or explosives, provided that these crimes or offenses were committed in furtherance of, incident to, or in connection with the crimes of rebellion or insurrection. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)