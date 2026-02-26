VP Sara extends aid for Basyang-hit areas in Surigao del Sur

Residents of Cortes, Surigao del Sur during the aid distribution at the municipal gymnasium ON 24 February 2026. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIO

CORTES, Surigao Del Sur (MindaNews / 26 February) – At least 1,270 families in three areas of Surigao del Sur hit by floods during Tropical Storm Basyang received relief assistance from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Tuesday.

Vice President Sara Duterte personally led the distribution of aid consisting of food and non-food items in the municipalities of Lanuza and Cortes, as well as in Tandag City, where families were displaced by heavy rains and flooding.

According to the OVP, 215 families received assistance in Barangay Nurcia, Lanuza. In Cortes, around 1,000 families were given non-food items such as blankets and mats during a distribution held at the municipal gymnasium. In Barangay Maitom, Tandag City, 55 families each received 25 kilograms of rice along with non-food items.

“Our office may be small, but the staff of the OVP ensures that we are able to deliver help to victims of calamities through our Disaster Operations Center,” Duterte said.

She urged the public to remain vigilant during typhoons and heavy rainfall, reminding communities to follow safety advisories as the Philippines lies along the typhoon belt.

“I am thankful to VP Sara for coming to our little town and seeing the situation firsthand despite her busy schedule. This is the first time a national official has visited us,” Cortes Mayor Frederick P. Yu said.

Yu added that recovery and restoration efforts are ongoing, including plans to relocate residents from flood-prone areas to a government property on higher grounds known as the “Lot for the Lotless.” He said priority will be given to 41 families whose homes were totally damaged.

Residents also conveyed their appreciation.

Evelyn Isiang said the relief goods would help her family recover from the flooding.

“We are thankful that the Vice President personally checked on us. The relief goods will help our family as we recover from the flooding. This is the first time a national official visited our town, and we feel supported,” she said, adding it made her really happy.

Rochie Murillo of Lanuza said Duterte’s visit was huge for them.

Editha Cuarteron, a resident of Poblacion and one of the aid recipients, said that in her 40 years in Cortes, it was the first time she experienced flooding of such magnitude.

Duterte assured continued coordination with local government units to further assess needs and provide additional assistance to affected communities.

She also said she was thankful for the continued support and prayers for her family and former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is in The Hague, Netherlands to face charges of crimes against humanity of murder. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)