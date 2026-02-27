Veterans to be memorialized in books

TAGUM CITY (MindaNews / February 26) — To memorialize veterans, publishing of books about their life stories by military historians will be an ongoing effort.

Some of the books published by the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO). Photo courtesy of Cagayan Provincial Learning and Resource Center

“Through this kind of program, we remember them, and we give them our respect and dignity,” said Defense Undersecretary Reynaldo B. Mapagu, administrator of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), during media interview here on Wednesday after the US Congressional Gold Medal Awards for World War II veterans.

Mapagu emphasized that this effort is primarily for the youth to remember the sacrifices of the veterans, and to let the veterans share their struggles which is not commonly shared.

“For the youth now, patriotism is not just a responsibility. But it is also actually a duty. And, nationalism is not just a commitment, but a way of life,” the undersecretary stressed in Filipino.

“The children only know their stories, but they don’t talk about the exploits they experienced,” Mapagu said, adding that the narratives have only been passed orally through the veterans’ children.

The books, he said, are available at the veteran’s corner through public libraries, noting its first launch at the Cagayan Provincial Learning and Resource Center (CPLRC) in Tuguegarao City last January 22.

Mapagu said that this effort will help the youth to research, adding that they also provide interactive digital programs, such as movies and short clips aside from the books and magazines to let them witness the great sacrifices that are worth remembering.

For Mindanao, Mapagu said that coordination remains to establish veteran’s corners in public libraries here.

The office, Mapagu added, has urged their authors and historians to adapt to eBook publishing, citing creation of teasers and provision of links for the public to access and purchase books.

For veterans who want to share their stories, they may reach out to PVAO through their Veterans Memorialization and Historical Division. The office will provide historians and researchers to document the veterans’ stories, said Mapagu. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)