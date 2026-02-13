UNICEF, lawmakers condemn death of a 5-year-old from stray bullet in Maguindanao del Sur

Police and military personnel seize 11 high-powered firearms during a law enforcement operation in Nabalawag, a town in the Special Geographic Area of BARMM, on 12 February 2026. Photo courtesy of Police Regional Office – Bnagsamoro Autonomous Region

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 13 February) — The death of five-year-old Farhadin Ludtia, who was hit by a stray bullet while inside a classroom in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur, has sparked a wave of condemnation from international organizations and the Bangsamoro government.

The incident, which occurred on February 10, has left over 5,944 residents displaced and intensified calls for the total decommissioning of illegal firearms.

UNICEF led the outcry, expressing deep sympathy for the bereaved family while emphasizing that classrooms should be sanctuaries.

“This is a painful reminder that even classrooms are not shielded from the effects of armed violence. A five-year-old child lost his life in a place meant to nurture and protect him. Schools and learning centers must remain safe for children at all times,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Philippines Representative.

Despite a peace dialogue held on February 10 led by BGen Ricky Bunayog of the 602nd Infantry Brigade between Barangay Chairs Abdultayan Sandigan (Olandang) and Esmail Tayuan (Kudarangan), both in Nabalawag town in the Special Geographic Area, violence erupted for two consecutive nights, leading to military action.

The 6th Infantry Division confirmed that the crossfire only involved the groups of the two barangay chairmen.

“Authorities must establish which of the warring factions fired the shot that struck the victim… We are hopeful that the investigation by the Nabalawag Municipal Police Station will identify the responsible parties,” stated Col. Ronald Suscano, 6th ID spokesperson.

In response, BGen Jaysen C. de Guzman, Regional Director of Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, ordered a massive manhunt.

“I had directed the Provincial Director… and the Chief of Police of Datu Piang to undertake a comprehensive investigation and intensify police operations for the swift identification and apprehension of the suspects,” de Guzman said.

On February 12, a joint law enforcement support operation involving the 33rd IB and multiple battalions under Bunayog’s direction recovered 11 high-powered firearms and resulted in the detention of several individuals for questioning.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo, Bangsamoro Parliament Deputy Floor Leader, expressed deep disappointment that such violence has persisted.

“It is saddening that violence like this still occurs,” Sinarimbo said.

He said the current “horizontal violence”— conflict between groups in a community — should not be tolerated. “When we entered the peace agreement, there should have been a firm commitment to managing small firearms and the decommissioning process.”

The presence of high-powered firearms in residential areas has caught the attention of national legislators.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri has requested an executive session with the Department of National Defense.

The inquiry aims to determine why civilians still possess heavy weaponry, including rocket-propelled grenades, which Zubiri warned is undermining the region’s hard-won stability.

In line with this, Maguindanao del Sur Representative Esmael Mangudadatu, vice chair of the House defense committee, urged security forces to take a more aggressive stance.

“This tragedy must not be repeated. I call on our military and police to intensify the implementation of the ‘Balik-Baril’ (Surrender of Firearms) campaign in every community,” Mangudadatu said, stressing that removing illegal firearms is the only way to prevent future loss of life.

The local government of Datu Piang, led by Vice Mayor Mohammad Omar Samama, has called for a “deep investigation” of the incident.

Samama noted that the town was generally peaceful before the recent skirmishes forced the total cancellation of classes.

Bangsamoro Parliament Deputy Speaker Engr. Baintan Ampatuan described the event as both “sad and alarming.”

“We consider schools as safe havens for our children,” Ampatuan said, calling for immediate measures to ensure that educational institutions remain protected zones. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)