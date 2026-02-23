Tulfo reminded to practice responsible and ethical journalism

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/23 February) — The Bangsamoro Government has released a statement expressing grave concern over what they called as an irresponsible use of the term ‘Muslim’ by journalist Ramon Tulfo, saying responsible journalism should “uphold the principle that religion or ethnicity should not be used to identify individuals when it bears no relevance to the matter at hand.”

Tulfo had used the term to describe the suspects in the killing of Joanna Infante, a Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippine (CAAP) official at the Puerto Princesa International Airport who was shot dead in Puerto Princesa City on Friday, February 20.

“It is regrettable that Mr. Tulfo, widely regarded as a veteran in the field of journalism, has once again chosen to disregard these ethical considerations,” the statement, signed by Bangsamoro Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua, said.

The statement said that while the Bangsamoro Government stands firmly with the quest for justice for the murdered CAAP official, this “should not come at the expense of fairness and social cohesion.”

“Language that unnecessarily associates criminal acts with a religious identity directly reinforces prejudice and discrimination against an entire community,” the statement said.

Maguindanao del Sur Representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu echo Macacua’s sentiments.

“In his deliberate use of the word ‘Muslim’ to describe the suspects, he has gravely besmirched not only the dignity of Maranaw Muslims but the sanctity of Islam itself—a faith that teaches love, peace, justice, and compassion,” Mangudadatu said in a statement.

Mangudadatu said influential media figures should instead use their platforms as bridges for unity rather than tools for division.

“Choose to be an agent of enlightenment,” Mangudadatu said, “do not let yourself be an instrument of discrimination that tears our society apart.”

Cosanie Derogongan, Director for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF), reminded public personalities that attributing criminal acts to a religious community is both unfair and unethical.

“To mention ‘Muslim’ in a sweeping manner, without official confirmation, risks stigmatizing millions of peace-loving Filipino Muslims who have no connection whatsoever to the incident,” Derogongan stated.

He further noted that a public apology would not diminish a journalist’s standing but would instead demonstrate “integrity, fairness, and respect.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)