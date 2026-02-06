Tropical Storm ‘Basyang’ in photos

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 6 February) — The flood brought about by Tropical Storm “Basyang” on Friday was among Iligan’s worst.

Some say the water level may even be more than “Sendong” in December 2011, maybe in some parts of the city, although casualties were not as bad because there were no thousands of logs that hit people’s houses in the middle of the night.

On Friday afternoon, hours after the height of the flood, MindaNews surveyed the flood’s “Ground Zero,” the stretch of the national highway named Roxas Ave. in Barangay Mahayahay, all the way to the Tubod Bridge, where the Tubod River overflowed around midnight, rendering the highway impassable.

The Tubod River serves as boundary between Barangay Mahayahay, in the north, and Barangay Tubod, though more of the floodwaters flowed toward Mahayahay, which is slightly in lower ground. (Bobby Timonera / MindaNews)

The Tubod River submerged the Tubod Bridge around midnight, rendering the national highway impassable. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Children help clean their house of mud. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

A man struggles to connect a hose to a broken pipe hidden under the SUV damaged by a fallen tree. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

DPWH personnel clean up the debris deposited at the Tubod Bridge. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Bureau of Fire Protection personnel use their powerful hose to rid the Tubod Bridge of mud. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

An infant sleeps soundly despite the chaos in the aftermath of ‘Basyang.’ MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Scavengers gather bottles they found from the debris at the Tubod Bridge. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

A rescuer helps evacuate a person with disability. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

A plumber fixes a broken pipe under the Tubod Bridge. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Moving personal belongings to an evacuation center. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Residents endure the mud along the national highway. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Father carries daughter to safety. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Cats are family, too. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA