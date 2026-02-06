Tropical Storm ‘Basyang’ in photos

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 6 February) — The flood brought about by Tropical Storm “Basyang” on Friday was among Iligan’s worst.
Some say the water level may even be more than “Sendong” in December 2011, maybe in some parts of the city, although casualties were not as bad because there were no thousands of logs that hit people’s houses in the middle of the night.
On Friday afternoon, hours after the height of the flood, MindaNews surveyed the flood’s “Ground Zero,” the stretch of the national highway named Roxas Ave. in Barangay Mahayahay, all the way to the Tubod Bridge, where the Tubod River overflowed around midnight, rendering the highway impassable.
The Tubod River serves as boundary between Barangay Mahayahay, in the north, and Barangay Tubod, though more of the floodwaters flowed toward Mahayahay, which is slightly in lower ground. (Bobby Timonera / MindaNews)