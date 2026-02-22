To keep Mindanao in the nation’s mind

Twenty-five years is an impressive measure of time, all the more when the passage involves a historic endeavor like MindaNews.

In the gallery of outstanding publishers and editors whose efforts have kept the archipelago connected through the news, none has been as ambitious as the MindaNews team’s objective to keep Mindanao, its people, and their public affairs in the nation’s mind.

Cheers to the pioneering spirit that gave life to this project! May the first 25 years grow to centennial jubilees. May your tribe increase!



MELINDA QUINTOS DE JESUS

Executive Director

Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility