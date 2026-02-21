Teen rescued in Surigao del Sur landslide

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 21 February) — A 17-year-old girl was injured after a landslide covered a house in Barobo, Surigao del Sur Friday morning.

Neighbors help out in rescuing Allyssya Manabing Chua, 17, who was trapped inside the house after a landslide in Barobo, Surigao del Sur. Photo courtesy of Tambis barangay captain Renan J. Aben

Renan J. Aben, chair of Barangay Tambis, said in a phone interview that Allyssya Manabing Chua, of Sitio Sorex, was trapped when soil and large rocks from the upper portion of the area cascaded down and struck their house around 7:30 a.m.

She was rescued about 20 minutes later as neighbors rushed to the Chua residence to help clear the debris and pull out the teenager, Aben said. She sustained multiple fractures and was immediately brought to a hospital for medical treatment by the Barobo Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Aben said the rescue was challenging due to the large rocks that fell and covered part of the house.

The barangay captain clarified that pre-emptive evacuation had already been implemented on Thursday due to continuous heavy rains, followed by forced evacuation on Friday to ensure residents’ safety.

Around 200 households from Sitio Sorex, identified as a mining area, and those located near rivers were evacuated to Dinuyan Integrated School in Sitio Upper Banangilid in Barangay Tambis.

Monitoring operations continue in coordination with the Army’s 67th Infantry Battalion, the 3rd Special Forces Battalion, and the Philippine National Police.

Aben urged residents to remain alert amid the continuing heavy rains, warning of possible landslides, flooding and falling trees. He also advised those living in mountainous areas, near streams and in flood-prone zones to proceed to designated evacuation areas to prevent further incidents.

Meanwhile, the local government of Barobo has extended the suspension of classes and work in all private and public sectors and until further notice due to continuing adverse weather conditions. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)