Tandag City suspends work, classes as residents evacuated

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 5 February) — Mayor Roxanne C. Pimentel has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels and work in both public and private offices here, along with the forced evacuation of residents in high-risk areas, as Tropical Storm “Basyang” continues to affect the province, placing Tandag City under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2.

PAGASA’s tracking of ‘Basyang’ as of 8 a.m. Thursday (5 February 2026).

The PAGASA weather bureau, in its advisory released at 8 a.m. Thursday, said the center of Basyang was estimated at 385 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

In a public advisory issued early Thursday, Pimentel directed the immediate implementation of the suspension due to heavy rainfall, strong winds, and other storm-related hazards. Offices and personnel involved in disaster response, emergency operations and essential services remain exempt, with heads of agencies instructed to maintain skeleton emergency teams.

The city also issued an order for the pre-emptive evacuation of residents in coastal, low-lying and landslide prone areas. Evacuations began 3 p.m. Wednesday, with the city government, in coordination with barangay officials, deploying vehicles to prioritize pregnant women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Tandag City’s Emergency Response Team (TCERT) and Search and Rescue Operations Response Cluster have pre-positioned rescue equipment for rapid deployment in the event of flooding, landslides, or other emergencies.

According to Reyveen John Geli, officer-in-charge of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), evacuation efforts were carried out smoothly, thanks to the city’s ongoing community drills, family preparedness programs, and information and education campaigns.

Geli noted that tropical cyclones and storm surge remain the city’s main natural hazards, with 17 of 21 barangays being coastal and tsunami-prone.

Authorities continue to urge residents to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories as response teams remain on heightened alert. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)