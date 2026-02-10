Surigao Del Sur declared under state of calamity

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 10 February) — The entire province of Surigao del Sur has been declared under state of calamity after Tropical Storm Basyang caused flooding, landslides and widespread destruction, affecting 95,670 families or 359,887 persons across 255 barangays.

The declaration, approved February 9, 2026 by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan during a special session, is based on reports from the Surigao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Under Republic Act 10121 or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, the declaration of a state of calamity enables the provincial government to release emergency funds, fast-track relief operations, impose price controls, provide financial assistance to affected households and business owners and help communities begin recovery.

Based on Department of Science and Technology-PAGASA and PDRRMO reports, Basyang battered the province on February 5 with maximum winds of 75 kph, gusts of up to 90 kph and around 200 millimeters of rainfall, triggering Red Rainfall Warnings across Surigao del Sur.

A resident of Barangay Awasian, Tandag City traverses a blocked road in this photo taken 10 February 2026. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIO

The PDRRMO said floodwaters rose up to 1.6 meters, forcing 33,071 families into evacuation centers and 6,168 families to seek shelter elsewhere.

Two fatalities were confirmed: a 10-year-old girl in Cortes buried by a landslide, and a 53-year-old woman in Carmen swept away by floodwaters.

The PDRRMO said Tropical Storm Basyang damaged 571 houses, of which 106 were totally destroyed and 465 partially damaged, valued some P4.35 million.

Basyang also damaged government buildings, schools, electrical power and water facilities, and roads and bridges totaling some P981.69 million.

Agricultural loses covering damage to rice, corn, high-value crops, livestock and poultry, and fisheries totaled some 599.37 million.

Many small businesses, sari-sari stores and local markets were forced to close as floodwaters submerged commercial areas, destroying merchandise and cutting off income sources for thousands of families who rely on farming, fishing, and trade.

The hardest-hit areas in terms of agricultural losses include Tandag City, Tago, San Miguel, Lanuza, and Carrascal.

Road clearing operations are continuing in Cantilan, Madrid, Lanuza, Cortes, Tandag City, Tago, San Miguel and Bayabas.

As of February 10, the Surigao-Davao coastal road continues to be partially blocked with only one lane passable to light vehicles. (Queenie Casio/ MindaNews)