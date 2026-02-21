Shear line causes flooding, landslides and class suspensions in Agusan del Sur

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 20 February) — Heavy rains brought by a shear line have disrupted travel, caused flooding and prompted province-wide class suspensions in Agusan del Sur.

Governor Santiago B. Cane Jr. suspended classes at all levels, both public and private, across the province due to the risk of flash floods and rain-induced landslides. Co-curricular and extra-curricular activities are also suspended.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and local DRRMOs were directed to maintain 24/7 monitoring of high-risk areas.

In Bunawan town, the mayor suspended classes and work in government offices until further notice.

Landslide in Barangay Salvacion, Trento damaged a day care center. Photo from Trento DRRMO page



Several roads remain a hazard. Along the Maharlika Highway (Agusan–Davao Section), the portion in Bayugan 3 near Philsaga, Rosario is underwater but passable with caution. In Barangay Langkilaan, soil erosion has occurred, though two lanes remain open. On the Butuan City–Talacogon–Loreto–Veruela–Sta. Josefa Road, a 100-meter road slip in Barangay Panagangan, La Paz limits traffic to one lane for light vehicles, while a 30-meter road slip in Barangay Poblacion, La Paz is passable with caution. Hazardous conditions are also reported in Purok 6, San Ignacio, and Upper Lukad, Poblacion. Temporary limestone piling is ongoing on Pisaan–Del Monte Road, Brgy. 4 Tagapua.

In Trento, Agusan Del Sur, water levels as of 5 p.m. show Bahayan River at Salvacion Bridge at yellow, Bahayan River at Poblacion Bridge at orange, while Simulao River at Sarmiento Bridge and Kapatungan Water Level Gauge remain at red or critical level.

A landslide in Barangay Salvacion, Trento damaged a Day Care Center with no injuries reported. Stranded residents in Barangays 20 and 21 Maica, Brgy. Kapatungan were rescued by BFP-Trento Fire Station personnel and the Trento Search and Rescue Team.

Local DRRMs continue to monitor affected areas and advise residents and motorists to follow official advisories and avoid high-risk zones. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)