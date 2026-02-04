Sea travel halted in Caraga due to ‘Basyang’; classes suspended in Surigao Sur

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 4 February) — The Coast Guard District Northeastern Mindanao (CGDNEM) has temporarily suspended sea travel in parts of the Caraga Region due to Tropical Depression “Basyang.”

Track and Intensity Forecast of TD ‘Basyang’

Meanwhile, Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels (both public and private) in Tandag City starting 1 p.m. Wednesday until lifted. Other areas where classes were suspended include the municipalities of Cagwait, Marihatag, Barobo, Cortes, Cantilan, and Carascal.

According to Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 3 issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the center of Basyang was estimated at 735 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Surigao del Sur and the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte, including Claver, Gigaquit, Bacuag, and the Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands.

PAGASA advised that “sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels. All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside.”

It added that “mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motor bancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced or operating ill-equipped vessels.”

In response, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) stations in Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte and Surigao del Sur ordered the temporary suspension of voyages of all vessels and watercraft, regardless of type or tonnage, plying routes from the mainland to the affected areas.

In its “Notice to Mariners (NOTAM No. 0226-002)” issued by ENS June Anthony D. Bonsubre, PCG, station commander of CGS Surigao del Sur, the Coast Guard said voyages to the affected areas will resume only upon the improvement of weather and sea conditions and upon further notice. Vessels seeking to take shelter may be allowed, provided that a written request is submitted and that no passengers or cargo are onboard, in accordance with HPCG Memorandum Circular No. 02-23, or the Revised Guidelines on the Movement of Vessels During Heavy Weather. Meanwhile, vessels bound for areas not covered by any TCWS may be permitted to sail but are strongly advised to exercise extra vigilance due to prevailing inclement weather.

As of 12:00 noon Wednesday, CGDNEM confirmed the temporary suspension of sea travel at the following stations: Siargao, Surigao del Sur (SDS), Surigao del Norte (SDN) and Bucas Grande (BG).

No stranded passengers, rolling cargoes, vessels, or motor bancas have been reported. A total of 55 vessels are currently taking shelter.

According to Lieutenant Junior Grade Jazel C Besas, public information officer of Coast Guard District Northeastern Mindanao, the PCG has activated its deployable response group (DRG) across the region and continues round-the-clock monitoring of sea conditions and coastal areas. Coordination with port authorities and local government units is ongoing to prevent unauthorized sailings and ensure maritime safety.

CGDNEM is engaging coastal communities by issuing safety reminders, urging fishermen and small vessel operators to avoid sea travel during inclement weather, underscoring its commitment to protecting lives, property and coastal areas.

The Coast Guard urged residents, fishermen, and travelers in the Caraga Region to remain ashore and closely monitor official advisories until the suspension is lifted. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)