Rookie cops’ complaints of ‘hazing’ led to relief of police battalion in Basilan

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 09 February) — The entire Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB-14B) in Basilan has been relieved from post following complaints from rookie police officers, including members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) police integration program, that they were maltreated during reception rites at its headquarters in Lamitan, Basilan last week.

“The personnel involved in the alleged maltreatment are currently under the custody of the Regional Police Holding and Accounting Section (RPHAS) in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte,” PBGen. Jaysen C. De Guzman, Director of the Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BAR) said in a statement.

De Guzman ordered the immediate relief of the entire RMFB-14B, replacing them with RMFB-14A to ensure that daily operations continue without the risk of witnesses being influenced.

He stressed the Philippine National Police strictly upholds a zero-tolerance policy against abuse, hazing, and maltreatment within its ranks.

Video clips and photos of the maltreatment, such as punching, slapping or beating with sticks the recruits from Class 2023-01 (“Class Kusug Lahi”) and the “Cass Bakas Lipi” (MILF quota), went viral on social media.

The Philippine Star quoted PBGen Randulf Tuaño, PNP spokesperson, as saying the incident happened between 12 noon and 6 p.m. on February 6, shortly after the victims completed their basic course. (Other reports indicate this happened on February 5).

A total of 129 persons graduated from the Basic Internal Security Operations Course, 13 of them from the MILF integration program. All of them have filed complaints.

Tuaño said the investigation started after one complainant initially came forward, prompting18 others to also file their complaints. He said an additional 110 also filed their complaints.

Twelve non-commissioned officers were positively identified by complainants.

In accordance with the principle of command responsibility, appropriate administrative sanctions will be imposed on negligent supervisors, while administrative and criminal charges will be filed against those directly involved, he said.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) -BARMM has launched its own independent investigation.

In a statement, it emphasized that all recruits, regardless of their background — regular quota hires or MILF integrees — must be treated with dignity and in accordance with human rights standards. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)