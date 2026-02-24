PNP to deploy 3,000 cops for CDO, Iligan EDSA anniversary rallies

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews/24 February)— Nearly 3,000 police officers will be deployed in Cagayan de Oro and nearby Iligan City as the Church, militant groups, and students prepare to stage rallies, noise barrages, and candle-lighting activities to mark the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The Police Regional Office–Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) said it has activated the PNP Reactionary Standby Support Force and Quick Reaction Teams to reinforce local police units in Iligan and Cagayan de Oro cities to ensure immediate response to any untoward incidents during the commemoration activities.

PRO-10 chief PBrig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said the deployment includes personnel from provincial police units and regional mobile forces who will converge at identified rally sites.

PEOPLE POWER. A child asks her aunt to explain the People Power photographs on display at the MIC Cursillo House in Davao City on Sunday (25 February 2024), the 38th commemoration of the People Power Revolution. After the mass, a forum was held with Retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio talking about why the moves to amend the 1987 Constitution must be opposed. MindaNews file photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

Abrahano said police units have been directed to exercise maximum tolerance and professionalism in accordance with established protocols.

Monsignor Nathaniel Lerio of the Cagayan de Oro Archdiocese said all parishes have been invited to send contingents to join the march, which will start at the Misamis Oriental Provincial Capitol and end at Gaston Park in front of the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral.

Lerio said Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan will conclude the rally with a Eucharistic Mass at Gaston Park.

Nestor Banuag Jr., director of the Xavier University Social Involvement and Advocacy Program, said Xavier University students will hold a candle-lighting ceremony and noise barrage along Corrales Street in front of the campus.

The Promotion of Church People’s Response (PCPR) in Northern Mindanao will also stage a separate rally near the Press Freedom Monument.

In Iligan City, several groups are awaiting the issuance of rally permits from the local government for activities they plan to hold on the same day. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)