PHOTO ESSAY | Mountain villages cut off from downtown Iligan after two bridges fell

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 7 February) — Yet another badly hit area in this city in the aftermath of Tropical Typhoon “Basyang” is Barangay Abuno as two steel bridges collapsed and several houses were damaged and inundated by flood waters dawn on Friday.

This used to be Panul-iran Bridge, which is part of the highway connecting Iligan City to Tagoloan and Balo-i in Lanao del Norte. Its original site is a few hundred meters upstream of the Tubod River. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Leonardo Herbito Jr., among those whose houses were damaged, said the bridges may have fallen around 1 a.m. Thursday, but he wasn’t sure which fell first — the Panul-iran Bridge or the Malindawag Bridge, named after two adjacent sitios of Abuno.

Both are steel bridges, something like the Bailey bridges that were widely used as temporary or portable bridges by Allied forces during World War II.

Remnants of both bridges carried away by the strong river current are still visible in the middle of Tubod River not far from their original sites.

Residents of Barangay Abuno look for shallow water so they can cross the Tubod River. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

The one at Panul-iran is part of the Lanao del Norte Interior Circumferential Road, which connects Iligan to the province’s mountain municipalities of Tagoloan and Balo-i. Vehicular traffic in that highway is thus rerouted via another highway with much denser traffic.

The other bridge is Sitio Malindawag’s only link to downtown Iligan.

When MindaNews visited the area Saturday morning, residents at Malindawag had no choice but to cross the river to be able to buy food and other essentials. And cross they did through whatever means.

Their temporary bridge of sorts is a thick water pipe about a foot in diameter that spans the entire river. It is scary for most people because the water is more than an average person’s height (I know because I fell while shooting and I panicked when my feet couldn’t reach the river bed), the pipe made of some kind of plastic is round and slippery, and the river’s current was still strong just a day after the big flood. But they had no choice.

Leonardo Herbito Jr. stands beside his house, whose wall (left side of the picture) collapsed after being hit by the big blocks of concrete carried by the strong overflowing river current. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

To help people keep their balance, residents placed a nylon rope about half an inch thick at waist level. But every now and then, a few fell into the water.

Danilo Gomez, a construction worker residing at Purok 6 in Malindawag, said the steel bridge was built over a decade ago. It withstood several floods in the past.

“It was a calamity, we can do nothing about it,” he told MindaNews. He was worried that it may take some time to build a replacement “because we are in a crisis.”

MindaNews learned later that residents in Malindawag did a “bayanihan” and helped install bamboo support so those who will cross the giant pipe can hold on to something.

Herbito, however, is furious. His complaint is not about the fallen bridges, though.

Leonardo Herbito Jr. struggles to climb up the difference in the dike elevation. He says that the lower elevation of the dike next to his house caused the river to overflow. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

He blames the Department of Public Works and Highways and the contractor, Dicon Builders Inc., for the lower elevation of the flood-control dike on his side of the river.

Herbito said that had it been higher by just a meter, like the one on the other side, the river would not have overflowed, saving his house.

When he accompanied this reporter for a walk atop the dike downstream not far from his home, he pointed out that the riprap there, built by another contractor, is higher.

Further, he complained that the big, heavy concrete blocks placed on top of the dike near his house were carried by the raging floodwaters and destroyed his wall, the reason that the strong current and debris entered his house.

“Had the blocks been anchored to the dike, maybe with rebars, floodwater may still enter our house, but not with such force,” he said in the vernacular.

MindaNews reached out to Dicon Builders on its Facebook page at 4:46 p.m. Saturday but did not get a reply yet as of posting. (Bobby Timonera / MindaNews)

Remnants of Malindawag Bridge, as residents in the background found a way to cross the river. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Despite the danger, Malindawag residents dare to cross the river, walking on a slippery water pipe and holding on to a nylon rope. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

A father ignores the danger with his daughter. Construction worker Danilo Gomez (left) assists. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Even if scary, the queue is long. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Author joins residents in crossing the river to shoot. Photo courtesy of MARC JAMES ABITAGO

Some are not as lucky and fall into the river. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Author clings on for dear life after falling. Photo courtesy of MARC JAMES ABITAGO

Residents of Malindawag help a rider carry his motorcycle across the Tubod River. Photo courtesy of HERMAN P. SALARDA JR.