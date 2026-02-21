PCG Sultan Kudarat suspends sea travel in parts of Mindanao, Visayas

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 21 February) — A station of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Sultan Kudarat province suspended Saturday morning sea voyage for all types of vessels to Northeastern Mindanao and Eastern Visayas due to a shear line.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel helping out in the rescue operation in Surigao del Sur. Photo: Coast Guard Station Surigao del Sur

Captain Christopher Domingo, acting commander of the PCG station in the coastal town of Lebak, cited PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 11 issued at 5 a.m. Saturday in its move to temporarily cancel sea travel.

The sea travel suspension covers all kinds of vessels bound for Eastern Samar, Leyte and Southern Leyte in Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte in Northeastern Mindanao, and vice versa until further notice, he added.

“The full cooperation of all concerned is highly encouraged to ensure the safety of life and property at sea,” Domingo said in an 8 a.m. advisory posted on its Facebook page.

PAGASA Weather Advisory 11 forecast a heavy rainfall outlook today due to shear line, affecting the aforementioned provinces.

Localized flooding is possible mainly in areas that are urbanized, low lying or near rivers, the state weather bureau said.

Landslide is possible in highly susceptible areas, it added.

For Sunday, PAGASA predicted a heavy rainfall outlook due to shear line for the provinces of Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte in Eastern Visayas and Dinagat islands, Surigao del Norte and Agusan del Norte in Northeastern Mindanao.

For Saturday and Sunday, PAGASA expected a rainfall forecast of 50 to 100 mm, or a Yellow warning.

PAGASA’s other color warnings for forecast rainfall are Red for more than 200 mm and Orange for 100 to 200 mm.

A shear line is the convergence of cold and warm winds, which trigger rains, according to PAGASA. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)