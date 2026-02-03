PCG ends search and rescue for Amejara survivors, shifts to retrieval operations for 9 still missing

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/3 February) – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced on Tuesday that it has shifted to search and retrieval operations effective February 3, after determining that the probability of finding survivors from the M/Bca Amejara is no longer feasible following 16 days of continuous search and rescue operations.

During a press conference at the headquarters of Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) on Tuesday, Commodore Philipps Soria, commander of the CGDSEM, said the retrieval operations will focus on recovering debris from the wreckage and the remains of missing passengers and crew members.

“During search and retrieval, the probability of recovering survivors is close to none already,” he said.

Of the 12 passengers and four crew members, six bodies have been recovered, and one survivor has been found as of February 3, while nine people remain missing.

M/Bca Amejara. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSM)

He said agencies involved in the search and rescue operations acted swiftly and thoroughly because “every second counts,” deploying air and maritime vessels to conduct surface, shoreline, and aerial searches, even extending their efforts into parts of Indonesian waters in the hopes of finding survivors.

However, Soria said during “search and retrieval,” efforts will no longer exhaustive and there may be a reduction in the number of deployed assets.

He said the decision to shift to search and retrieval operations was made after finding no additional survivors since January 25, only lifejackets, life rings, and other floating debris.

“After careful evaluation of all available information, it has been determined that the probability of survival is no longer feasible and, as such, search and rescue operations are formally concluded. The PCG extends its deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of those on board the motorbanca Amejara,” he said.

Soria vowed that the Coast Guard would continue its efforts to “locate and recover the remains of the passengers and crew, ensuring the utmost respect and dignity.”

But Soria said search and retrieval operations may be temporarily suspended due to a low pressure area (LPA),

As of 2:00 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that the LPA being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has developed into a tropical depression.

“We are expecting a weather disturbance affecting our SAR (search and retrieval) area. Although we are transitioning to search and retrieval operations, we may temporarily suspend them because of the upcoming weather disturbance, so that we will not risk our SAR efforts and personnel,” he said.

According to the list released by the Coast Guard on Friday, the passengers included in the manifest and on board during the incident were Porferio Lanorias, Jr., John Julius Alcazar, Steven Ang Tan, Hector Emberga, Earlan Uyking, Anthony Banzali, Mark Levi Apayo Lao, Herwin Tan, and Ace Cortez.

A number of passengers were also on board but not listed in the manifest– Reymark Napuli, Ranil Florino, and Rogelio Gomez.

Crew members were Patrocinio F. Genita III, the boat captain; Homer Bordado Bolasa; Christian Genita II; and Christopher Tecson Bulig, who was the lone survivor so far.

Of the six bodies retrieved, four were recovered on January 24 at 60.2 nautical miles south of Maguling Point in Maitum, Sarangani Province, while another cadaver was found on the same day, about 10 nautical miles from where the four were found.

On January 25, one more body was recovered 43 nautical miles southwest of Buca Point in Maasim, Sarangani.

Soria quoted Bulig as saying that the boat sank around 4 a.m. on January 18 after encountering rough sea conditions while traversing Davao Gulf. The Amejara left port at 8 p.m. on January 17, bound for Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, for a fishing venture.

Bulig was spotted on January 20 drifting between the municipal waters of Barangay Laker in Sarangani town and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)