No closure for grieving families as search for missing M/V Trisha Kerstin-3 victims ends

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 27 February) — Exactly a month after the roll-on-roll-off ferry M/V Trisha Kerstin-3 left the port of Zamboanga en route to Jolo, Sulu, families of victims are still grasping for answers.

Philippine Coast Guard divers preparing their gear for underwater operations in the search and retrieval operations for the remaining missing passengers and crew of M/V Trisha Kerstin-3. MindaNews file photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

To date, 14 people remain missing, while 65 perished, and 293 survived. The Philippine Coast Guard concluded on Thursday its 29 days of intensive underwater search operation with a final deep-water sweep, confirming that no further victims were found inside the sunken ship.

For almost a month now, Jennifer Pioquinto has frequented the Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, after praying and lighting a candle at the Fort Pilar Shrine. Jennifer’s eldest, JD Kent, was the second engineer aboard the M/V Trisha Kerstin-3.

Jennifer’s hope in finding her son was diminished as the PCG announced the end of their underwater search. She says, “Ta pidi kami hasta na engine gayod entra ma’am, amo lang kami ta pidi. Pati ese de ila video ase sale todo para mira kami y conforme ya kami cay nohay mas hente alla adentro.” (“We ask that they search the engine room again. We also want to see the full-length video of their search so we will be assured and may accept that there are no more bodies inside.”)

Jennifer keeps on replaying a video of her son in her phone’s gallery, where he is seen on a video call with the family. She says JD Kent was a loving son and a kuya to his six siblings. Since the mishap, Jennifer says she has lost her appetite and suffers from sleepless nights, imagining her son coming home at last.

Jennifer Pioquinto, mother of JD Kent Pioquinto. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

On the other side of the covered court, Saturnina Bakil sits quietly, while listening to the Congressional inquiry into the maritime incident. Like Jennifer, Saturnina has been coming here hoping for good news about her eldest sister, Hadji Satra Amil Julhiji, who was travelling with Saturnina’s son and another nephew when the ferry sank. Her son survived, her nephew’s body was found days later, but her sister remains missing.

Saturnina says their family is in pain as they are not able to pray for her properly. “Hindi namin alam kung magdasal ba kami para sa patay, wala naman kaming nakitang bangkay. Ang mabigat pa nangyayari ito sa buwan ng Ramadan,” she says through sobs.

Ronnie Ancheta and his brother drove their motorcycle for 14 hours from Libungan, North Cotabato to Zamboanga City, as soon as they heard the diving operations are ending. Ronnie’s brother, Marc Christian, was one of the crew of the ill-fated ferry. Like the other families, the Anchetas are urging authorities to release unedited dive operation footage.

The PCG has acknowledged receiving these requests.

Saturnina Bakil, sister of Hadji Satra Amil Julhiji. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO

The victims’ families are also calling on the Philippine Navy and other capable agencies to continue deep-water search efforts. They believe that their missing kin could be trapped within the dark interior of the sunken vessel.

In an earlier interview, Western Mindanao Naval Command Commander, RAdm Constancio Reyes Jr., disclosed immediately after the incident that he alerted their frogmen to be ready for possible deployment. However, such joint operations must be cleared by higher authorities. As of today, WMNC received no directive to proceed to Baluk-Baluk Island to continue where the PCG divers left off.

Meanwhile, Capt. Noemie Cayabyab, PCG spokesperson, said patrol and surface search operations will continue, to include coastal communities.

The PCG also announced Friday that four personnel who were part of the pre-departure inspection team have been dismissed following the investigation conducted by the Coast Guard Inspector General and Internal Affairs Service. The duty office watch was demoted while the Coast Guard Zamboanga Station Commander and Acting Commander are suspended without pay for a year. Cayabyab says these steps aim to assure the public of the PCG’s commitment to ensure maritime safety and accountability. (Queenie Casimiro / MindaNews)