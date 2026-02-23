No classes in Lanao del Sur on Monday due to rains

(MindaNews / 23 February) – Classes in all levels in both public and private schools in Lanao del Sur are suspended on Monday, 23 February 2026, due to the shear line and easterlies affecting Mindanao.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. on Sunday issued Executive Order 005 declaring the suspension as moderate to heavy rains have inundated some parts of the province.

As of 1 a.m. Monday, 23 February 2026. Satellie image courtesy of PAGASA

According to Adiong’s EO, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has issued an advisory recommending precautionary measures, including the temporary suspension of classes, to ensure the safety fo students, teachers, and school personnel. (MindaNews)