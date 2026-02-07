NCSC condemns slaying of retired Army colonel in North Cotabato

Municipal Hall of Matalam, North Cotabato. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 7 February) – The National Commission of Senior Citizens (NCSC) has condemned Friday’s killing of retired Army Colonel Leonardo Songcaya, 68, in Matalam, North Cotabato.

NCSC Commissioner Edwin Espejo said the victim was not only a decorated public servant but also a steadfast advocate for older persons.

Songcaya served as president of the Cotabato Provincial Federation of Senior Citizens Associations of the Philippines (FSCAP) and the regional president of FSCAP.

“His leadership and commitment to community service earned him the respect of many. At the NCSC, particularly through NCSC Cluster 7 and the Regional Office XII, Col. Songcaya has been our partner in discussions and initiatives aimed at improving policies and programs for the welfare of senior citizens,” Espejo, head of NCSC Cluster 7, said.

“He was a valued partner, a trusted advocate, and a friend of the Commission,” he added.

Espejo called on law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring those responsible to justice.

He extended the NCSC’s condolences to Songcaya’s family, loved ones, and the senior citizens’ community “who have lost a true champion.”

North Cotabato officials also expressed shock at the slaying of the victim, condemning the brazenness of the attack.

He was gunned down by still unknown assailants at 11:45 a.m. Friday while he was driving his pickup truck in downtown Matalam, where he resided with his family.

Matalam Mayor Oscar Valdevieso has offered a P500,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

In a statement, North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza condemned the attack while expressing condolences to the victim’s family.

Mendoza directed the law enforcement agencies in the province to conduct a thorough and speedy investigation, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

She appealed to residents who may have information about the suspects in the slaying of Songcaya to get in touch with the proper authorities.

A series of violent incidents occurred in Matalam, beginning with the grenade throwing that injured 22 persons last January 1, and the January 1 shooting that left four people dead and one wounded.

The governor said the series of violence in Matalam “is a threat to the peace and order situation of the province.” (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)