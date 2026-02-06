Mother blames vaccine for baby’s death; probe by health officials underway

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 6 February) – Did the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine kill a two-year-old girl in the remote coastal town of Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat?

Parents bring their children to a health center in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat for the measles-rubella vaccination drive of the Department of Health in Mindanao, which kicked off on 19 January 2026. Photo from Facebook page of DOH-Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region

This is the subject of an investigation being conducted by local health officials after the mother of the baby reportedly blamed the vaccine for her death.

Palimbang Mayor Myrna Kapina extended Friday the local government unit’s (LGU) condolences to the family for the death of the baby.

She stressed that the LGU is actively coordinating with concerned health agencies and authorities to ensure that “a complete, fair, and transparent investigation is conducted.”

“We are doing everything within our mandate to assist in establishing the facts and to help resolve the case as soon as possible,” she said on Friday.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, the Municipal Health Office of Palimbang (MHO-Palimbang) said the baby passed away on February 4.

“We understand and respect the concerns raised by the child’s mother regarding a possible link to the measles-rubella vaccine. At this time, however, the cause of death has not yet been determined,” MHO-Palimbang said.

It noted that a careful and thorough investigation is currently underway, led by the Municipal Epidemiology Surveillance Unit in coordination with the Provincial and Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Units, “to ensure that all facts are properly examined with transparency, sensitivity, and adherence to established medical protocols.”

The MHO-Palimbang asserted, however, that the MR vaccine has been used for many years and has protected millions of children worldwide from life-threatening diseases such as measles and rubella.

It asked the public to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation, especially on social media, as this may unintentionally cause fear and distress among parents and caregivers.

Still, the MHO-Palimbang urged parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated against measles and rubella, as they “continue to pose risks within our communities.”

In a separate advisory, the Provincial Health Office of Sultan Kudarat also emphasized that the MR vaccine “is proven safe, effective, and has been used globally for decades to protect children from life-threatening diseases.

The provincial health office likewise condoled with the girl’s family for her loss.

It also called on the public to refrain from sharing unsubstantiated claims or speculations on social media as misinformation may cause unnecessary fear and confusion.

The Department of Health (DOH) launched last January 19 the Ligtas Tigdas or the Measles-Rubella Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) for Mindanao in General Santos City.

Assuring that it is safe and effective, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said during the launching that the DOH is targeting to immunize at least 2.8 million children aged six to 59 months old all over the island.

The massive vaccination campaign in Mindanao will last until February 13 (not February 15 as earlier reported).

Measles is the world’s most contagious disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Measles infects the respiratory tract and then spreads throughout the body, and can be deadly. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash all over the body.

On the other hand, rubella, which is milder than the regular measles and called the “three-day measles,” is also a highly contagious viral disease. It spreads easily when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Most children and adults who get rubella have a mild fever and rash, a WHO briefer stated. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)