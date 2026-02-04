Mindanawons brace for another motorbike event along highways

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 4 February) — As public outrage swept across towns and cities in Mindanao following last weekend’s deadly motorcycle race that left a trail of fatalities and injuries, another motorcycling event will be staged along Mindanao’s highways on Feb. 8, encouraging participants to “ride the highlands [and] rule the roads!”

The highway to Wao in Lanao del Sur. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

Organizers said in their Facebook page that the Mindanao Highlands Loop 2026, which will start in Makilala, North Cotabato, is a “motorcycle endurance ride” with 400km and 600km categories, passing through “scenic highland routes” of Cotabato, Davao, Bukidnon, and part of Lanao del Sur.

Like the 2026 BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge (BIMC) Mindanao Cup, organizers of the February 8 event claimed that it is “not a race, but a regulated endurance ride that prioritizes public safety, discipline, and strict compliance with traffic laws.”

“All riders are strictly instructed to observe speed limits at all times, especially the 30 kph limit within town proper and populated areas,” the organizers stressed.

For the 400km route, participants will pass through M’lang and Alamada in North Cotabato, Wao in Lanao del Sur, Quezon in Bukidnon, Buda (Davao-Bukidnon area), Arakan and Magpet in North Cotabato, and back to Makilala.

For the longer 600km route, riders will travel through M’lang, Midsayap and Alamada in North Cotabato, Wao in Lanao del Sur, Valencia City and San Fernando in Bukidnon, Santo Tomas and Panabo City in Davao del Norte, Digos City in Davao del Sur, and back to Makilala.

Torque Monkey PH, the organizers of the Highlands Loop, however, was forced to do a “minor reroute” of its 400km route that will traverse through Kidapawan City because Mayor Paolo Evangelista has banned similar events in the aftermath of the BOSS Ironman Challenge. The organizers said they will provide “updated route maps” before the event.

“If you cannot comply with the law, then do not pass through here. I am asking our LTO (Land Transportation Office) and HPG (Highway Patrol Group) to conduct a post-event investigation into all violations committed within our city,” Evangelista said during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony.

He promised to “provide all CCTV recordings of all those who passed through Kidapawan City.”

Aside from Kidapawan, the province of Bukidnon and the local governments of Valencia City and Lantapan have banned motorcycle racing events on their roads and highways, citing public safety concerns.

Authorities said participants of the BOSS Ironman Challenge showed total disregard for traffic regulations and posed serious risks to residents and motorists.

The Land Transportation Office, which has announced it will issue a show cause order to the BMW Owners’ Society of Safe Riders (BOSS), said a seven-year-old child died while a BIMC participant identified as Ronhums Tomuhan, 45, a resident of Nabunturan, Davao de Oro also died of his injuries when his motorcycle collided with a tricycle in Kibawe, Bukidnon.

LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said the violations to be investigated include over speeding, unauthorized use of blinkers, unauthorized vehicle accessories and modifications, failure to stop at red lights, disregard of road signs, including stop signs and lane markers.

Local officials and residents have raised concerns that the continued staging of high-speed races on public roads so soon after the deadly race.

Bukidnon Governor Roque Neil Roque issued an executive order banning organizers BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge and other similar motorcycle events from its roads and highways.

The local government of Lantapan, Bukidnon also banned future racing events from passing through their town after one motorcycle rider slammed into and injured the vice president of the Liga ng mga Barangay local chapter, Ernie Devibar, and his wife.

In Valencia City, Councilor Mauricio Sistoso Jr. filed a resolution banning all motorcycle races from their streets.

“Public safety in all our roads and highways must come first,” Roque said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)