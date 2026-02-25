Marist schools declare academic holiday in commemoration of 40th EDSA People Power Revolt

Facade of the Notre Dame of Marbel University. Photo from the university’s FB page

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 25 February) – The Marist Schools in the Philippines, a major education provider in Mindanao, joined the nation in commemorating the 40th anniversary of EDSA People Power Revolt on Wednesday.

The Notre Dame of Dadiangas University (NDDU) here and the Notre Dame of Marbel University (NDMU) in Koronadal City declared an academic holiday to join Wednesday’s celebration of the EDSA anniversary, which toppled the dictatorial regime of then President Ferdinand E. Marcos, father of incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through a peaceful people power revolution in 1986.

NDMU observed the EDSA anniversary on Wednesday as a “Day of Prayer and Reflection.”

“Let us take this opportunity to reflect on the values of justice, peace, freedom, and responsible citizenship,” it said.

NDDU said the 40th EDSA People’s Power Revolt commemoration “is a historic moment that continues to remind us of the courage, unity, and sacrifice that helped shape our nation’s democracy.”

“As we move forward, may this anniversary encourage us to become citizens who think critically, act responsibly, and contribute positively to society. The future of our country is shaped by the choices we make today,” it said.

“Together, let us continue to uphold the values of service, integrity, and nation-building. Tayo ang People Power,” it added.

In a statement, the Marist Education Council (MEC) stressed that “historical memories are sacred.”

“It is not simply the recalling of events, but the safeguarding of truth. What we remember shapes our conscience as a people and directs the moral course of our nation,” said MEC, a gathering of heads of schools run by the Marist Brothers in the Philippine Sector of the East Asia Province.

Aside from NMDU and NDDU, the other Marist Schools in the Philippines operating in Mindanao are the Notre Dame of Cotabato in Maguindanao del Norte, Notre Dame of Kidapawan College in North Cotabato, and Notre Dame of Jolo-Kasulutan in Sulu.

Marist School – Marikina in Metro Manila is also part of the Marist School system.

These other Marist Schools also declared an academic holiday for the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of EDSA People Power revolt.

The MEC declared solidarity on the calls of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines on the 40th commemoration of EDSA People’s Power Revolution, which is “To remember, to repent, and to respond.”

“We remember the sacrifices of those who defended truth and freedom… We remember that liberty was not a gift handed to us lightly, but a responsibility entrusted to use through sacrifice,” it said.

Repentance calls us to renewal, to integrity, and to the rebuilding of trust in our institutions and in one another,” MEC said.

As “To Respond,” the group noted that as a Marist educational community, “we renew our commitment to form young people who think critically, act justly, and love generously.”

“We respond to the present challenges of corruption, historical distortion, inequality, and social division not with hostility, but with courage anchored in truth and compassion rooted faith,” it added. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)