League of Municipalities condemns assassination attempt on Surigao del Sur mayor

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 4 February) — The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Surigao del Sur Chapter has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Barobo Mayor Ronito L. Martizano.

Mayor Ronnie Martizano of Barobo, Surigao del Sur during the interview in his office. MindaNews photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN, SR.

In an official statement, Dr. Amado M. Layno Jr., mayor of Lianga municipality and LMP chapter president, described the attack on Tuesday as a “non-sense, dastardly and uncivilized act ” that violates the sanctity of human life and democratic principles.

The statement emphasized that violence has no place in a civilized society and called on law enforcement authorities to act swiftly to identify and apprehend the perpetrators to ensure they are held accountable under the law.

Layno also urged the community to remain calm and united, and included a prayer for public safety, wisdom and justice. “We pray that law enforcement authorities will thoroughly resolve the situation and provide justice to those harmed in the assassination attempt,” the statement read.

The LMP highlighted the role of local chief executives in safeguarding the welfare, security and peace of their communities, noting that the attempt on Martizano’s life is a direct affront to the people of Barobo, who elected him as their public official.

Meanwhile, the family of Martizano has reassured the public that he is receiving medical treatment following the assassination attempt.

In a statement shared by his daughter, Deseree Martizano, on the mayor’s Facebook account, the family confirmed that the mayor sustained an injury on his upper back near the shoulder but is currently in stable condition.

“He is well, and God is good,” she said, adding that the family hopes to counter the negativity surrounding the incident with a message of faith and unity.

Martizano also requested prayers for the mayor’s security aide, who was injured and is undergoing treatment, as well as for the family’s well-being. She asked the public to allow the mayor and those affected to rest and recover while thanking everyone who has reached out with their prayers and support.

“We are grateful for the continued prayers. Let us give him a space for rest and recovery,” she said. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)