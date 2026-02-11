Kindergarten pupil killed by stray bullet inside classroom in Maguindanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/11 February)— What was supposed to be a safe morning of learning turned into a tragedy today after a young kindergarten student was killed by a stray bullet while inside his classroom at Damabalas Elementary School in Datu Piang, Maguindanao Del Sur.

Police Captain Oriel Siangco, Chief of the Datu Piang Police, confirmed the incident in an interview with Radyo Bida (DXMS Cotabato City).

According to police reports, the victim, identified as 5 year-old Farhadin Ludtia of nearby Datu Salibo town, was hit at about 8:40 a.m. while classes were ongoing and died instantly.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) are investigating where the bullet may have come from and identify those responsible.

The killing has drawn sharp condemnation from local leaders who emphasize that schools must remain zones of peace. BTA Deputy Speaker Engr. Baintan Ampatuan expressed deep concern over the vulnerability of educational institutions.

“It is both saddening and alarming. We consider schools to be safe spaces for our children,” Ampatuan said. “We can only hope that this is an isolated case.”

Senator Juan Miguel “Migs” Zubiri and various BARMM security sectors had previously called for stricter measures to curb gun violence, noting that such incidents undermine regional stability.

The incident has sparked renewed outrage regarding the proliferation of loose firearms in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Despite ongoing peace agreements and the establishment of the Bangsamoro government, security sectors and lawmakers have recently criticized the continued presence of illegal weapons in the region.

Maguindanao Del Sur representative Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu who is the vice-chairman for public safety in the congress has called for intensified balik-baril program after the incident.

“It is heartbreaking that the victim… is an innocent student. His dreams and the dreams of his parents have been cut short,” Mangudadatu said in Filipino, urging the military and police to enforce stricter community disarmament campaigns. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)