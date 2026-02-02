Kidapawan mayor: “If you cannot comply with the law, then do not pass through here”

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 02 February) — Mayor Paolo Evangelista warned organizers of the BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge Mindanao Cup that he would ban the event from the city’s streets in the future, following reports of participants beating the red light and disregarding local traffic laws.

“If you cannot comply with the law, then do not pass through here. I am asking our LTO (Land Transportation Office) and HPG (Highway Patrol Group) to conduct a post-event investigation into all violations committed within our city,” he said.

At the flag ceremony on Monday morning, Evangelista slammed what he said was a pervasive “VIP Culture” in the Philippines, where wealthy individuals and government officials often act as though they are above the law.

He was referring to participants in the BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge Mindanao Cup who violated traffic laws in his city, and drew complaints from residents, some of whom nearly got hit by the motorcycle-riding men. The Challenge started on January 31 in General Santos City and followed a prescribed route that brought them to Dipolog City, passing through several towns and cities in Mindanao and ended on February 1 back in General Santos City.

BOSS stands for BMW Owners Society of Safe Riders.

Mayor Evangelista said these big bikers, who own motorcycles worth upwards of P739,000, can’t seem to follow basic safety regulations.

He sressed Kidapawan City will no longer host such events and any future permit applications or coordination requests for the challenge will be denied.

He said regardless of the participants’ status, the city will enforce a “zero-tolerance” policy.

The local government is currently gathering CCTV recordings to identify violators and turn them over to the LTO and HPG.

BOSS President Henry Tolentino welcomed participants in General Santos City on January 31, according to an update on the social media page of the BOSS.

Before the ride, organizers conducted a thorough inspection and scrutiny of all motorcycles and riding gear to ensure the highest level of safety throughout the challenge.

“Participants were also reminded to always follow the rules and regulations—because endurance, discipline, and safety define a true Iron Man,” the post said.

Mayor Evangelista’s outrage was sparked by viral social media videos showing big-bike participants ignoring traffic signals in Kidapawan. But the complaints did not come only from Kidapawan as netizens in other parts of Mindanao where the big bikers passed through also aired their sentiments.

Reacting to a post on the BOSS social media page about the Mindanao Cup, Balong Oof Malatab of Kidapawan asked what the purpose of BIMC was. “Mas dako ba ang BENEFIT nga mahatag ani sa KATAWHAN (PUBLIC) kaysa sa Negative Effects ani?? Kay based sa mga post sa FB, daghan lagi na PERWISYO? may mga nabanggaan, naay nag Beat ug Red Lights ganiha (Dre pajud sa Kidapawan), naa poy Lapit nabanggaan (Dre gihapon sa Kidapawan) . .mas Daghan ba BENEFIT ang KATAWHAN nga makuha aning inyuhang ‘PASSION’/’ENDURANCE RIDE’??” (Is there a huge benefit for the public than negative effects? Because based on the FB posts, so many were harmed, there were those who were hit by the motorcyles, those who beat the red lights here in Kidapawan, there were those who were almost hit, also here in Kidapawan. Are there more benefits to the public from your passion/endurance ride?” he asked.

In his social media post, Davao del Sur Vice Governor Marc Douglas Cagas wrote: “Ang highways saDavao Del Sur dili (are not) racetracks. Nag-order si Gov. Yvonne sa tanang PNP sa DavSur, including HPG, nga DAKPUN tanang BIG BIKES nga going above 80 KPH during the ‘event.’ (The highways of Davao del Sur are not racetracks. Governor Yvonne has ordered the Philippine National Police, including HPG, to arrest all big bikers going above 80kph during the duration of the ‘event’).

“Ironman or No Ironman, the General Welfare Must Be Respected and Must Always Prevail!” Cagas stressed.

The BOSS Facebook page in response to Cagas said: “We commit to abiding by all traffic rules and regulations and upholding BIMC discipline.”

The mayor also challenged the LTO and HPG to act “without fear or favor.” He recalled that during the Christmas season, he asked for leniency for poor residents, only to be told that the law must be strictly enforced.

“Now, show us that you enforce the law. Don’t just pick and choose,” he challenged the LTO and HPG. If no one is caught, I will lose all trust in our law enforcement,” the mayor added.

Rules 4 and 12 of the 1e rules set by the BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge Mindanao Cup. From the FB page of BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge Mindanao Cup

High-profile figures like former Senator Manny Pacquiao, was among the participants.



But lack of coordination with local municipalities and the perceived “VIP treatment” of riders fueled public outcry along the areas the bikers passed.

In the BOSS Ironman Motorcycle Challenge’s social media page, organizers pinned its November 18, 2025 post on the 13-point rules of the challenge. Rule number 4 states: “strict adherence to traffic laws and ordinances is required. Citations for violations will lead to automatic disqualification” while Rule number 12 says all participants “must strictly follow the LGU (local government unit) speed limits throughout the entire route.” (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)