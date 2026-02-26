Japan, FAO strengthen fisheries sector in BARMM

One of the hatcheries in Tawi-Tawi established under the Development of Sustainable Fishery Value Chains in the BARMM project. Japanese Embassy photo

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 26 February) – The growth of the fisheries sector in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has remained a major concern of international development partners working in the region.

A year after it was launched, the “Development of Sustainable Fishery Value Chains in the BARMM,” which is supported by a $4.7-million (P270 million at current rates) fund from the Japanese government, has helped strengthen the productivity of marine-based livelihoods in different parts of the region.

Akasaka Hidenori, the First Secretary and Agriculture Attaché of the Japanese Embassy, noted the project sites he recently visited in Tawi-Tawi province have shown progress.

Akasaka lauded the local government officials and fisherfolk beneficiaries for their continued commitment to ensure the success of the project.

He visited Bongao and Panglima Sugala towns, where the project supported the establishment or rehabilitation of hatcheries for sea cucumber, algae, and abalone, among others.

During his engagements with project partners and fisherfolk, Akasaka emphasized the importance of these hatcheries in promoting sustainable aquaculture and strengthening market linkages.

“(An) effective and sustainable marine resource management (is vital) in enhancing food security, supporting livelihoods, and building resilience within the community and the region,” he said in a statement.

In his remarks during the project’s signing ceremony on February 4 last year, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya stressed that Japan’s assistance to the development of aquaculture and fisheries in the BARMM is part of their support to the Mindanao peace process.

“We believe that empowering communities on the ground is key to driving meaningful development, stability and growth,” he said.

Endo pointed out that fisheries is an important economic sector in BARMM, providing vital employment and income to small fisherfolk and others in fishing communities.

Beyond their contributions to food security and economic growth, fisherfolk play a very crucial role in ensuring the sustainability of marine ecosystems, he added.

“Empowering them is not only necessary but also a strategic investment in the future of the region,” Endo said.

Based on the MAFAR Fisheries Priority Agenda and Strategic Roadmap (2023–205), the fisheries sector is facing several challenges, including high post-harvest losses, declining production, and underutilization of Bangsamoro waters for sustainable fisheries production of both aquaculture and capture.

Implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform, the two-year project aims to strengthen the productivity and resilience of the aquaculture and fisheries sectors in BARMM by developing sustainable local value chains. It supports small-scale producers through capacity-building activities, promotes alternative high-value species and value-adding processes, and enhances the knowledge and skills of stakeholders.

In a statement early this week, FAO said the project targets to benefit 4,000 individuals in Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Maguindanao del Sur. So far, at least 600 community members, including women, had been reached by the project. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)